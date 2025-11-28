The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency ( DVLA ) guidance Drug or alcohol misuse or dependence: assessing fitness to drive states that “persistent alcohol misuse” and alcohol dependence are conditions that can affect a person’s fitness to drive safely. This means they must not drive and must notify DVLA .

DVLA ’s general information for medical professionals about assessing fitness to drive helps healthcare professionals and doctors understand their roles and responsibilities for assessing fitness to drive.

This guidance says that:

“Applicants and licence holders have a legal duty to:

notify DVLA of any injury or illness that would have a likely impact on safe driving ability (except some short-term conditions that are unlikely to continue beyond 3 months)

of any injury or illness that would have a likely impact on safe driving ability (except some short-term conditions that are unlikely to continue beyond 3 months) respond fully and accurately to any requests for information from either DVLA or healthcare professionals

or healthcare professionals comply with the requirements of the issued licence, including any periodic medical reviews indicated by DVLA ”

This guidance also says that:

“Doctors and other healthcare professionals should:

advise the individual on the impact of their medical condition for safe driving ability

advise the individual on their legal requirement to notify DVLA of any relevant condition

of any relevant condition treat, manage and monitor the individual’s condition with ongoing consideration of their fitness to drive

notify DVLA when fitness to drive requires notification but an individual cannot or will not notify DVLA themselves”