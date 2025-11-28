An evidence review on the public health burden of alcohol found that risks for the following diseases were increased by drinking.

19.5.1 Cancers

There is strong evidence for an association between alcohol use and cancer, including cancers of the:

lip, oral cavity and pharynx

oesophagus

larynx

colon

rectum

liver and intrahepatic bile ducts

breast

Smoking and drinking alcohol increases several health risks.

There is evidence that for men who have never smoked, the risk of alcohol-related cancers is not much higher than for those drinking less than 3.75 units per day (Cao and others, 2015). However, for women who have never smoked, the risk of alcohol-related cancers, mainly breast cancer, increases even within the range of up to around 2 units per day.

A large scale longitudinal study found that compared to men who have never smoked and do not drink, men who smoke and drink more than 15 units a week have the highest mortality from smoking-related cancers (Hart and others, 2010a). Either drinking alcohol or smoking increases the risk of getting cancer but doing both increases the risk to a greater extent than either behaviour alone.

Healthcare professionals treating people with these cancers should ask about their alcohol use and, where possible, use a screening tool such as the alcohol use disorders identification test ( AUDIT or AUDIT-C ) to do this.

You can find screening tools at Alcohol use screening tests and guidance on identification of alcohol use disorders in chapter 3 on alcohol brief interventions.

19.5.2 Alcohol-related liver disease

Overview

Alcohol-related liver disease is a type of damage or disease to the liver caused by heavy alcohol use, including fatty liver disease, alcoholic hepatitis and cirrhosis.

In 2023, 76% of alcohol-specific deaths in the UK were from alcohol-related liver disease (Office for National Statistics, 2025).

There is evidence that obesity-induced fatty liver can progress to cirrhosis and liver failure, but obesity can also increase the harm to the liver caused by alcohol use (Hart and others, 2010b). In simple terms, for a person with a BMI of over 35, the liver risk doubles at any given volume of alcohol use.

Hepatitis C (or B) can increase the harm to the liver caused by alcohol-related liver disease.

There is evidence (Williams and others, 2014) that people with alcohol-related liver disease experience stigma, including from healthcare professionals. Stigma can deter people from seeking help and can lead to poor healthcare experiences. A non-judgemental, non-stigmatising approach is vital to help people engage with treatment as early as possible in the development of the disease. Alcohol treatment staff may need to advocate for people with alcohol-related liver disease with other healthcare services, so they can access the care they need.

You can find guidance on delivering pharmacological interventions for medically assisted withdrawal and relapse prevention for people with liver disease in section 10.6.6 in chapter 10 on pharmacological interventions.

Detecting liver disease early

Signs and symptoms of alcohol-related liver disease ( ARLD ) develop late in the progression of the disease and a high proportion of people with ARLD will have no clinical symptoms nor significant blood test abnormalities.

Eventually, their liver may fail to function sufficiently and will decompensate. This is the stage at which ARLD becomes clinically apparent. The risk of developing liver disease and subsequent decompensation decreases with abstinence (or reduced alcohol consumption). So, it’s important to detect liver disease early and begin interventions.

Screening for liver disease

National Institute for Health and Care Excellence guideline Cirrhosis in over 16s: assessment and management (NG50) recommends that women drinking more than 35 units per week, or men drinking more than 50 units per week, for 3 months or more should have their liver stiffness measured by transient elastography ( TE , also known as Fibroscan) to determine the stage of progression of liver disease.

There are other non-invasive screening methods for liver fibrosis in development, which include the following.

Ultrasound based screening includes:

acoustic radiation force impulse

shear-wave

Serum fibrosis markers include:

enhanced liver fibrosis (ELF)

liver traffic light test

intelligent liver function test (iLFT)

However, research shows that these tests are currently less well validated for ARLD than TE is (Moreno and others, 2019).

Healthcare professionals who perform and interpret non-invasive fibrosis tests should be trained to do so.

Any screening test should be part of a specified pathway, to make sure the tests are reviewed and acted on.

Care for people with liver disease

People diagnosed with significant fibrosis or cirrhosis should be followed up by a specialist in liver disease.

Alcohol abstinence is a vital goal for people with ARLD , since abstinence improves outcomes in all stages of ARLD . However, the patient should not be excluded from treatment if they do not accept this goal initially. Guidance on developing pathways for alcohol treatment is clear that it is better to engage the person, rather than alienate them if they fail to agree to or achieve abstinence.

Commissioners and system leaders should develop and support effective care pathways between specialist liver services and alcohol treatment services in the hospital and in the community.

You can find guidance on treating cirrhosis in chapter 16 on acute hospital settings.

Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems published Alcohol-related liver disease: guidance for good practice for healthcare staff in primary and secondary health services and in alcohol treatment services. The content may also be useful for healthcare staff in other UK nations.

19.5.3 Cardiovascular disease

Hypertension

There is a close relationship between drinking alcohol and hypertension (high blood pressure). Risk of high blood pressure starts at lower levels of alcohol use for women (from about 2 units per day) than for men. High blood pressure accounts for most alcohol-related hospital admissions for cardiovascular disease.

Alcohol treatment services and other health professionals should screen people with alcohol dependence or harmful patterns of drinking for high blood pressure. Healthcare professionals treating people with high blood pressure should ask people about their alcohol use and where possible should use a screening tool such as AUDIT or AUDIT-C to do this.

Stroke

There is evidence (Ronksley and others, 2011) that people who drink more than 7.5 units a day are at increased risk of incident stroke (bleeding in or around the brain or blocked artery to the brain) compared with people who do not drink at all.

Either drinking alcohol or smoking increase the risk of stroke, but smoking and drinking together increases the risk to a greater extent than either behaviour alone.

There is evidence (Hart and others, 2010a) that men who smoke and drink more than 15 units per week have the highest risk of death from stroke.

Heart disease

Heavy drinking and episodic (binge) drinking increases the risk of heart disease (angina, heart attack, heart failure) and death from heart disease.

Men who smoke and drink more than 15 units per week have the highest risk of death from heart disease.

Atrial fibrillation

Binge drinking is a risk factor for atrial fibrillation (severe irregular heartbeat). However, the risk of atrial fibrillation increases with the amount the person drinks from 1.5 units per day upwards.

19.5.4 Central nervous system

Brain damage

Alcohol-related brain damage describes various psychoneurological or cognitive conditions that are associated with long-term, heavy alcohol use and related vitamin deficiencies (particularly thiamine deficiency).

Wernicke’s encephalopathy is an acute medical emergency where alcohol withdrawal and lack of vitamin B1 causes inflammation of the brain. It has a high risk of death and if untreated, may lead to Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome which involves irreversible memory loss. However, if caught early enough and treated with thiamine supplementation, long term brain damage is preventable.

You can find guidance on prescribing thiamine for prevention of Wernicke’s encephalopathy in section 10.4.3 of chapter 10 on pharmacological interventions.

You should read guidance on alcohol-related brain damage in chapter 20.

Peripheral neuropathy

Peripheral neuropathy is damage to the nerves that results from excessive drinking. It causes symptoms that include numbness in the arms and legs and abnormal sensations such as pins and needles.

Epilepsy

There is a relationship between heavier levels of drinking and the risk of epilepsy. People with alcohol dependence can also experience withdrawal seizures.

You can find guidance on seizures in withdrawal in section 10.4.1 in chapter 10 on pharmacological interventions.

19.5.5 Acute health risks

In addition to the disease risks associated with alcohol use, there are acute (short term) health risks including injuries.

The risk of unintentional and intentional injuries resulting from drinking alcohol increases with the amount of alcohol people drink. Health risks associated with intoxication and alcohol dependence include risks arising from:

road traffic accidents

alcohol poisoning

overdose or increased harms when alcohol and other substances (illicit, prescribed or over the counter) are taken together

falls

fires

drowning and water transport incidents

air or transport incidents

work or machine incidents

firearms incidents

inhalation and ingestion of gastric contents

exposure to excessive cold (from passing out while outside)

intentional self-harm or suicide

increased risk of sexual diseases and unplanned pregnancies resulting from unprotected sex

increased risk of being a victim or perpetrator of violence

Alcohol treatment services should provide harm reduction information and advice on the risks associated with intoxication and alcohol dependence. You can read guidance on harm reduction information and advice for several of those risks in section 8.14 of chapter 8 on harm reduction.

Alcohol, both intoxication and dependence, increase the risk of self-harm and suicide.

You can find guidance on self-harm and suicide in section 4.9.9 of chapter 4 on assessment and treatment and recovery planning. and section 18.6 of chapter 18 on co-occurring mental health conditions.

19.5.6 Complications of alcohol withdrawal

For people with alcohol dependence, unplanned withdrawal and in some cases, medically assisted withdrawal can be associated with complications that have health consequences. In some people, these can be severe and can even lead to death.

You should read guidance on preventing and managing complications in withdrawal in section 10.4 in chapter 10 on pharmacological interventions.