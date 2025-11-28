Annex 4: development group and other contributors
Members of the expert guidelines development group, the experts through experience group and small groups advising the development of these guidelines.
The chair of the alcohol clinical guidelines development group was Dr Louise Sell MRCP(UK) FRCPsych, Consultant Psychiatrist, Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust, Non-Executive Director, Stockport NHS Foundation Trust and Trustee, Early Break.
Members of the alcohol clinical guidelines development group were as follows.
Dr Seonaid Anderson, Consultant Addictions Psychiatrist, NHS Tayside.
Mary Bailey (chair of the alcohol assertive outreach working group), Addictive Behaviours Programme Manager, Sandwell Council.
Dr Prun Bijral (chair of the ethnic minority groups working group), Medical Director, Change Grow Live.
Dr Chris Daly (chair of the specialist inpatient medically assisted withdrawal working group), Consultant Addiction Psychiatrist and Deputy Medical Director, Greater Manchester Mental Health Foundation Trust.
Dr Liz Davies, GP and Senior Medical Officer for Mental Health, Substance Misuse, Learning Disabilities and Vulnerable Groups Division, Primary Care and Mental Health Group, Welsh Government.
Dr Ed Day (chair of the experts through experience group), Consultant Addiction Psychiatrist and Clinical Reader in Addiction Psychiatry, Solihull Integrated Addiction Service and the University of Birmingham, UK Recovery Champion.
Monica Desai, Consultant Public Health Adviser, National Institute for Health and Care Excellence.
Dr Jonathan Dewhurst FRCPsych MSc MBChB, Consultant Psychiatrist and Clinical Lead of Addiction Services, Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust.
Professor Colin Drummond, MB ChB, MD, FRCP, FRCPsych, FFPH, FRCGP(Hon) Professor of Addiction Psychiatry, National Addiction Centre, Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience, King’s College London.
Professor Eilish Gilvarry (chair of the children and young people working group), Consultant Psychiatrist in Addictions, Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust and Professor of Addiction Psychiatry, Newcastle University.
Angela Hall, Public Health Manager, North Yorkshire County Council.
Dr Mathis Heydtmann MD, FRCP, PhD, Consultant Hepatologist, Vice Chair of SHAAP (Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems), Specialist Advisor to the Scottish Chief Medical Officer (Hepatology).
Mark Holmes, Viral hepatology Clinical Nurse Specialist, Royal Cornwall Hospital NHS Trust.
Dr Nicky Kalk MBChB MRCPsych PhD (chair of the acute hospitals working group), Consultant Addiction Psychiatrist, Kings College Hospital Alcohol Care Team, South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, and Visiting Clinical Lecturer, Addictions Department, Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience, Kings College London.
Dr Mike Kelleher, Consultant Addictions Psychiatrist and Clinical Lead, Lambeth Addictions, South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, and National Clinical Advisor for Addictions, Department of Health and Social Care.
Jan Larkin (chair of the psychosocial interventions working group), Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Head of Psychology, Turning Point.
Tim Leighton PhD, Strategic Consultant, Recovery Models, Forward Trust.
Dr Julia Lewis, MBBS, MRCGP, MRCPsych, MSc, MD (chair of the alcohol-related brain damage working group), Consultant Addiction Psychiatrist, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and Visiting Professor, University of South Wales.
Professor Anne Lingford-Hughes, Consultant Psychiatrist, Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust and Division of Psychiatry, Imperial College London.
Dr Steven Masson, Consultant Hepatologist, Freeman Hospital, Newcastle (representing the British Society of Gastroenterology).
Tim Meynen (representing the British Psychological Society) Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Addiction Psychology, South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, and Clinical Director, Doctorate in Clinical Psychology, King’s College London.
Zulfiquar Mirza, Consultant in Emergency Medicine, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
Dr Luke Mitcheson DCLinPSy, Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Lambeth Drug and Alcohol Team, South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, and National Clinical Advisor for Addictions, Department of Health and Social Care.
Graham Parsons, Lead Pharmacist for Hepatology, University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust and South West Peninsula Hepatitis C Operational Delivery Network.
Professor Thomas Phillips, Director of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health Research, University of Hull.
Julia Sinclair MB BS FRCPsych DPhil FHEA, Professor of Addiction Psychiatry, Faculty of Medicine, University of Southampton, Honorary Consultant in Alcohol Liaison, University Hospital Southampton, and National Specialty Advisor for Alcohol Dependence, NHS England.
Dr Helen Toal, Consultant Psychiatrist in Addictions and Clinical Director, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.
Dr Roya Vaziri MBBS DRCOG DFFP MRCGP, (chair of the community services and inclusive services working group), Executive Medical Director, Humankind (also representing the Royal College of GPs).
Ruth Wallbank, Making Every Adult Matter Partnerships Manager, Mind UK.
Tassie Weaver, Head of Networks and Operations (Homeless Link), Making Every Adult Matter.
Dr Sarah Welch, MA BM BCh DPhil FRCPsych (chair of the pharmacological interventions working group), Addiction Psychiatrist.
Ariella Williams, Associate Director of Nursing, North West, Change, Grow, Live.
Members of the experts through experience group were:
- Annabel Bouteloup
- Donna Campbell
- Devon Clarke
- Dermot Craig
- Will Digan
- Justin Greenwood
- Michaela Jones
- Javed Rehman
Additional contributors to the working groups were:
Dr Neil Aiton, Consultant Neonatologist, Honorary Senior Lecturer Brighton and Sussex Medical School, Trevor Mann Baby Unit, One Stop Clinic.
Lisa Barnfield, Substance Misuse Team Leader (South), Gwent Drug and Alcohol Service, Newport.
Julie Breslin, Head of Programme, Drink Wise, Age Well, With You.
Dr Steve Brinksman, Clinical Director, Addiction Professionals, Medical Director, Cranstoun.
Dr Mark Crowe, Research and Development Co-ordinator, Humankind.
Janine Day, Operations Director, Early Break.
Dr Arun Dhandayudham, MBBS, FRCPsych, CCT (Addictions Psychiatry), PgDip (Mental Health Law) PgCert (Med Ed), MBA (Henley Business School), MFMLM Medical Director, Westminster Drug Project.
Andrew Docherty, Ministry of Defence.
Rachel Fance, Service Manager, Change Grow Live.
Colin Fearns, Medical Director, Delphi.
Mike Flanagan, Consultant Nurse and Clinical Lead, i-access Drug and Alcohol Service, Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.
Dr Linda Harris, OBE FRCGP, Chief Executive Officer, Spectrum Community Health Community Interest Company.
Dr Stephen Kaar, MBChB BSc(Hons) MRCPsych PGCert (Clin Ed.), Consultant Addictions Psychiatrist, Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust.
Shaun Kennedy, Head of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, Change Grow Live.
Cathy Lovatt, Service Manager, Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust.
Squadron Leader Ian Matthews, BSc(Hons) MPH Royal Air Force
Dr Andrea Morris, FRCGP Senior Medical Officer, Defence Primary Healthcare, Stonehouse Group Medical Practice.
James Morris PhD, Research Fellow.
Pam Menzies Banton, Area Manager, Lewisham, Tower Hamlets and Bexley, Humankind.
Monty Moncrieff, Chief Executive, London Friend.
Dr Catriona Morton, GP representing Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems (SHAAP).
Rachael Nielsen, Project Manager, Alcohol Exposed Pregnancy Programme, NHS Greater Manchester Integrated Care.
Roisin Reynolds, Senior Advisor, Alcohol Exposed Pregnancy Programme, NHS Greater Manchester Integrated Care.
Emmert Roberts, Consultant Addiction Psychiatrist, South London and the Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust and Clinical Research Fellow at the National Addiction Centre, Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience, Kings College London.
John Reynolds, Warrant Officer Class 2, SMART Facilitator Lived Experience, Headquarters 4 Brigade
Ruth Rushton (chair of the armed forces working group), Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Defence Specialist Addictions Post.
Sohan Sahota, Managing Director Bac-in, Accredited Psychotherapist, Addiction Recovery Specialist, National Recovery Advocate.
Soya Sherkat, Advanced Specialist Pharmacist Addiction, Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust.
Dr Victoria Teggart, Consultant Clinical Neuropsychologist, Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust and the Division of Neuropsychology of the British Psychological Society.
Hannah Todman, PhD Researcher, Department of Social Care and Social Work, Manchester Metropolitan University.
Dr Derek Tracy, Medical Director, West London NHS Trust, and Senior Lecturer, King’s College London and University College London.
Naim Vali, Community Harm Minimisation Team Leader, CHART drug and alcohol service, Kirklees.
Mike Ward, Senior Consultant, Alcohol Change UK.
Dr Kenneth Wilson, MB ChB MPHIL MD FRCPsch, Director, Alcohol Related Brain Damage Network.
Dr Stephen Willott (representing RCGP), Clinical Lead for Alcohol and Drug use. Public Health Department, Nottingham City Council.
Dr Nat Wright (chair of the criminal justice services working group), National Institute for Health and Care Research Primary Care Specialty Lead, Yorkshire and Humber, Honorary Research Adjunct Fellow, West Sydney University, General Practitioner Armley Medical Practice.
Dr Louise Sell would like to thank members of the secretariat from the Department of Health and Social Care for their work on the alcohol guidelines.