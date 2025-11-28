Members of the alcohol clinical guidelines development group were as follows.

Dr Seonaid Anderson, Consultant Addictions Psychiatrist, NHS Tayside.

Mary Bailey (chair of the alcohol assertive outreach working group), Addictive Behaviours Programme Manager, Sandwell Council.

Dr Prun Bijral (chair of the ethnic minority groups working group), Medical Director, Change Grow Live.

Dr Chris Daly (chair of the specialist inpatient medically assisted withdrawal working group), Consultant Addiction Psychiatrist and Deputy Medical Director, Greater Manchester Mental Health Foundation Trust.

Dr Liz Davies, GP and Senior Medical Officer for Mental Health, Substance Misuse, Learning Disabilities and Vulnerable Groups Division, Primary Care and Mental Health Group, Welsh Government.

Dr Ed Day (chair of the experts through experience group), Consultant Addiction Psychiatrist and Clinical Reader in Addiction Psychiatry, Solihull Integrated Addiction Service and the University of Birmingham, UK Recovery Champion.

Monica Desai, Consultant Public Health Adviser, National Institute for Health and Care Excellence.

Dr Jonathan Dewhurst FRCPsych MSc MBChB, Consultant Psychiatrist and Clinical Lead of Addiction Services, Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust.

Professor Colin Drummond, MB ChB, MD, FRCP, FRCPsych, FFPH, FRCGP(Hon) Professor of Addiction Psychiatry, National Addiction Centre, Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience, King’s College London.

Professor Eilish Gilvarry (chair of the children and young people working group), Consultant Psychiatrist in Addictions, Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust and Professor of Addiction Psychiatry, Newcastle University.

Angela Hall, Public Health Manager, North Yorkshire County Council.

Dr Mathis Heydtmann MD, FRCP, PhD, Consultant Hepatologist, Vice Chair of SHAAP (Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems), Specialist Advisor to the Scottish Chief Medical Officer (Hepatology).

Mark Holmes, Viral hepatology Clinical Nurse Specialist, Royal Cornwall Hospital NHS Trust.

Dr Nicky Kalk MBChB MRCPsych PhD (chair of the acute hospitals working group), Consultant Addiction Psychiatrist, Kings College Hospital Alcohol Care Team, South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, and Visiting Clinical Lecturer, Addictions Department, Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience, Kings College London.

Dr Mike Kelleher, Consultant Addictions Psychiatrist and Clinical Lead, Lambeth Addictions, South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, and National Clinical Advisor for Addictions, Department of Health and Social Care.

Jan Larkin (chair of the psychosocial interventions working group), Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Head of Psychology, Turning Point.

Tim Leighton PhD, Strategic Consultant, Recovery Models, Forward Trust.

Dr Julia Lewis, MBBS, MRCGP, MRCPsych, MSc, MD (chair of the alcohol-related brain damage working group), Consultant Addiction Psychiatrist, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and Visiting Professor, University of South Wales.

Professor Anne Lingford-Hughes, Consultant Psychiatrist, Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust and Division of Psychiatry, Imperial College London.

Dr Steven Masson, Consultant Hepatologist, Freeman Hospital, Newcastle (representing the British Society of Gastroenterology).

Tim Meynen (representing the British Psychological Society) Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Addiction Psychology, South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, and Clinical Director, Doctorate in Clinical Psychology, King’s College London.

Zulfiquar Mirza, Consultant in Emergency Medicine, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Dr Luke Mitcheson DCLinPSy, Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Lambeth Drug and Alcohol Team, South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, and National Clinical Advisor for Addictions, Department of Health and Social Care.

Graham Parsons, Lead Pharmacist for Hepatology, University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust and South West Peninsula Hepatitis C Operational Delivery Network.

Professor Thomas Phillips, Director of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health Research, University of Hull.

Julia Sinclair MB BS FRCPsych DPhil FHEA, Professor of Addiction Psychiatry, Faculty of Medicine, University of Southampton, Honorary Consultant in Alcohol Liaison, University Hospital Southampton, and National Specialty Advisor for Alcohol Dependence, NHS England.

Dr Helen Toal, Consultant Psychiatrist in Addictions and Clinical Director, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.

Dr Roya Vaziri MBBS DRCOG DFFP MRCGP, (chair of the community services and inclusive services working group), Executive Medical Director, Humankind (also representing the Royal College of GPs).

Ruth Wallbank, Making Every Adult Matter Partnerships Manager, Mind UK.

Tassie Weaver, Head of Networks and Operations (Homeless Link), Making Every Adult Matter.

Dr Sarah Welch, MA BM BCh DPhil FRCPsych (chair of the pharmacological interventions working group), Addiction Psychiatrist.

Ariella Williams, Associate Director of Nursing, North West, Change, Grow, Live.