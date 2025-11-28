Chapter 4 on assessment and treatment and recovery planning provides guidance on comprehensive assessment. Comprehensive assessment in alcohol treatment services should always include assessment of the need of parents for parenting support and the needs of their children.

26.7.1 Introducing the conversation about children

Parents are often worried that children’s social care services will become involved with their family or that their children will be taken into care. Assessors should not avoid asking questions because of this, but they need to approach the conversation about children sensitively and thoughtfully. It may be helpful to explain that as part of their safeguarding responsibility as a service, they routinely ask questions to all parents or people living with children.

26.7.2 Recording details at initial assessment

At initial assessment, the assessor should record details of the person’s children and those they are in contact with and identify any child safeguarding risks. Section 4.8 in chapter 4 on assessment and treatment and recovery planning sets out what details an assessor should record at initial assessment.

26.7.3 Identifying potential safeguarding (child protection) risks

As part of comprehensive assessment, the assessor should identify any concerns about the welfare of the child and whether there is reasonable cause to suspect a child is suffering or likely to suffer significant harm (see definition of significant harm in the glossary). This includes considering both risk and resilience factors.

The assessor should use a trauma-informed and non-judgemental approach when asking about parenting and children and they should also maintain professional curiosity. This means they should be aware that for various reasons including fears that children may be removed, the parent may not share all information about their family situation. Where possible, they should speak to other services the family is involved with to gain a fuller picture.

Identifying the impact of the parent’s alcohol use on the safety and wellbeing of children

When assessing whether a child may be at risk, assessors should consider the effect of alcohol use on parental functioning. This includes:

how much the parent (or parents) is drinking and the pattern of their drinking

hangovers or withdrawal symptoms or complications

any additional drug use

whether both parents or other adults in the household have alcohol or drug problems

Assessors should consider the effect of the parent’s alcohol use on their ability to:

supervise and adequately protect children and young people from danger

attend to children’s basic needs for food, clothing, housing, health appointments and any medical needs

protect children and young people from contact with potentially inappropriate adults (who may also be intoxicated)

notice signs that children and young people are being drawn into anti-social or criminal behaviour, including involvement with gangs or organised crime groups, being sexually exploited, abused on-line or drawn into radicalisation

maintain family routines, for example getting children to school on time

maintain age-appropriate boundaries for children and young people

manage the family’s essential income, such as whether their income is being spent on alcohol

be emotionally available for their children and their ability to show emotional warmth

provide emotional stability, such as whether their children are subjected to a parent’s unpredictable mood swings if the parent drinks episodically or experiences withdrawal symptoms

Assessors should also consider any other potential impacts on parenting and family life likely to result from individual circumstances.

The assessor should also consider whether a child is a young carer. This means they have caring roles, either for the parent or for other family members, which would normally be carried out by an adult.

Identifying other risk factors

Problem alcohol use often occurs alongside other problems which can cause harm to the child.

Examples of other problems that can cause harm to a child include:

the impact of the parent’s mental health (known to be a particular issue in cases affecting serious injury and mortality of vulnerable infants aged 2 and under) or physical health on parenting

any risks from the other parent or adult members of the household

the impact of any parental conflict on parenting, the family environment and children’s wellbeing

domestic abuse (see below for more information)

possible physical or sexual abuse

possible exploitation by people outside the family

any concerns about a child or young person’s development, wellbeing or mental health

other people supporting the child, for example family members and their fitness to provide that support

frequent changes in partners living in the household

Seeing, hearing or experiencing the effects of domestic abuse causes significant harm. Safeguarding legislation in all 4 UK nations takes full account of the effects of domestic abuse. In England and Wales, the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 recognises affected children as victims of domestic abuse in their own right.

See annex 1 for legislation and guidance on domestic abuse across the UK.

The assessor should also ask about potential protective factors. This can include: