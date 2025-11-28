There is guidance on assessment in chapter 4 on assessment and treatment and recovery planning. Much of chapter 4 is relevant to children and young people as well as adults and you should read chapter 4 for more guidance. This section summarises additional considerations when assessing children and young people.

23.8.1 Assessment and engagement: main points

Services should provide straightforward access to assessment which should start as soon as possible after referral.

Assessment should involve the assessor and the child or young person working together to reach a shared understanding of their alcohol use and their wider needs, strengths and goals. Where appropriate, a parent or carer should also contribute.

As children and young people with problem alcohol use have complex needs, assessment should involve other relevant children and young people’s services including mental health services and children’s social care where appropriate.

Services should use validated assessment tools to support assessment, but these should not take the place of a structured clinical interview with the child or young person.

Practitioners should actively try to engage the child or young person in an age-appropriate way from first contact and throughout the assessment process.

The referral process for the service should be straightforward and accessible for children and young people. Services should actively reach out through organisations and social media most commonly used by children and young people to provide accessible information about how children and young people can refer themselves to the service and what help the service can offer. They should also provide information on the service website and circulate information to relevant services so parents or carers and professionals can refer a child or young person.

It is vital that children and young people are safe and feel comfortable accessing the service. Staff should consider whether access is safe and convenient for the child or young person. If the child or young person, or the professional supporting them, have any concerns, the service should offer a choice of location that is safer or has better transport links. This is so they can access the service independently, where appropriate. The service should also fit appointments around the child or young person’s schooling and other activities that are important for them.

If the child or young person has been referred by a professional, the assessor should ask for relevant information about the child or young person from that professional (who should gain the child or young person’s consent, or their parent or carer’s consent). This will help the assessor to have a better understanding of the child or young person’s needs. It can also help to reduce the number of times that they are asked about difficult areas of their life by professionals when they are new to a service.

Staff should consider children and young people’s preferences about the appointment. This includes who they prefer to be seen by, whether they can bring a friend, parent or carer and how many people will be present. Staff should work with the child or young person to manage their expectations and provide open and honest explanations if their preferences cannot be granted.

Staff should also ask a child or young person, or their parent, carer or support worker, if they need any reasonable adjustments for a disability or a mental health problem. The service should then make these adjustments.

Staff can encourage children and young people to attend the service by providing welcoming introductory communication before their first appointment. Providing clear age-appropriate information about the assessment process and confidentiality can also help. Friendly reminders about appointments (digitally if appropriate) can also encourage attendance. If the child or young person misses the appointment, non-judgemental follow-up with another appointment offer might make it easier for them to attend and can help them stay engaged. Staff should always communicate information in an age-appropriate way avoiding clinical language and in accessible formats considering:

language

literacy

sensory disability

cognitive disability

neurodiversity

digital literacy and access

Interpreters (including sign language) who are not known to the child or their family should be available to make sure there is equal access to assessment.

Initial contact is very important to help the child or young person feel welcome and to help them to begin their engagement with the service at this early stage.

23.8.3 First appointment

Staff who greet children and young people should do this with professionalism and a non-stigmatising, warm approach. It is vital that all staff, including reception staff and volunteers, treat children and young people with respect. Where children and young people are accompanied by a parent or carer, staff should also make them welcome.

The wating room and the room where the assessment takes place should be age-appropriate. The information displayed should show that it is a children and young people centred service.

Assessment should include a focus on engagement. The assessment appointment is often the first face-to-face contact the child or young person has with the service and it is an opportunity to begin building a therapeutic alliance.

To help the child or young person engage in treatment, the assessor should use a warm, empathic and non-judgmental approach and integrate the principles of motivational interventions into the assessment process (see section 5.5.6 on motivational interventions in chapter 5 on psychosocial interventions).

Since many children and young people with problem alcohol use experience trauma, staff should use a trauma-informed approach. Services should make sure staff are trained, supervised and supported to use a trauma-informed approach applied to children and young people. There is guidance on trauma informed practice in section 2.2.8 in chapter 2 on principles of care.

The assessment should take the form of a structured clinical interview (a conversation aimed at assessing the child or young person’s treatment needs). The assessor will need to record information in a structured way, but a ‘checklist’ approach to assessment is not a good way to engage a child or young person.

It is very important to show an interest and listen to the child or young person’s concerns, views, interests and hopes. If they are accompanied by their parent or carer, the assessor should also involve the parent or carer in the process and ask them for their views at appropriate points.

23.8.4 Initial assessment

This section sets out how to carry out an initial assessment with a child or young person during the first meeting. The assessor can then carry out a more comprehensive assessment, involving other clinicians over the following meetings.

Assessing protective factors and any immediate risks

It is important to ask about the child or young person’s alcohol use and identify any immediate risks to the child or young person but wherever possible, the initial assessment should focus on the child or young person’s strengths, interests, positive activities and supportive networks as well.

Assessors will need training and therapeutic competencies to ask the assessment questions and to respond sensitively to the answers.

At the first appointment the assessor should briefly assess the child or young person, focusing on:

the duration, pattern and severity of their alcohol use

the duration, pattern and severity of their other drug use

their mental health and physical health problems

their family situation

any urgent treatment needs, including the potential need for assisted withdrawal

any urgent social needs such as housing

any immediate risks to the child or young person

any immediate risks to others

their strengths and other protective factors

their ideas about the help they might need

Assessors should record if the child or young person:

is in contact with other services

has been prescribed any medication

has any health needs, such as allergies

Assessing alcohol use

The assessor should make an initial assessment of the child or young person’s alcohol use. They should use a screening tool such as AUDIT-C , but this should support a conversation about the child or young person’s alcohol use, not replace it.

The thresholds for levels of risk when using AUDIT-C with a child or young person are different to thresholds used for adults. When screening children and young people between 10 and 17 years old, an AUDIT-C score of 3 or more identifies high risk (harmful) drinking.

The assessor should ask the child or young person about:

their alcohol use (approximate number of units and pattern) over the last 1 to 4 weeks

what age their drinking began and how long they have experienced problem alcohol use

any symptoms of dependence (withdrawal symptoms or withdrawal complications)

Alcohol dependence among children and young people is rare but can happen. If the initial assessment suggests the child or young person may be alcohol dependent, based on whether the assessor has the appropriate competence, they should carry out or arrange an assessment of the child or young person’s need for medically assisted withdrawal. Any doctors, nurses or pharmacists responsible for assessing and managing medically assisted alcohol withdrawal should be competent to diagnose and assess alcohol dependence and withdrawal symptoms in children and young people.

The assessor can also begin to explore with the child or young person how their experiences within their families and networks, including their friends and peer groups, interplay with their alcohol use.

Assessing urgent needs and risks

In the initial assessment, the assessor should aim to identify any immediate risks to the child or young person or to others. Areas to consider as part of the initial risk assessment are listed below in section 23.8.6 on risk assessment.

Assessing strengths and protective factors

It is helpful for the assessor to ask the child or young person about:

supportive parents, carers or family members, safe adults in their broader network and supportive friends

their strengths

their interests

their identity

their culture

any supportive groups or activities they take part in

their hopes and aspirations

their views on what changes they want to make to their alcohol use or in related areas of their life

Actions at the end of initial assessment

At the end of the initial assessment, the assessor, the child or young person and parent or carer should agree a simple plan about what will happen next.

The assessor should explain in an age-appropriate way what a comprehensive assessment involves and obtain consent from the child or young person or their parent or carer as appropriate to go ahead with this.

With consent, they should agree a date for the next appointment.

The assessor and the child or young person can also agree some actions, based on the readiness of the child or young person, that they can take towards changing their alcohol use before the next session. For example, they could record their alcohol use in a drink diary either on paper or digitally.

The assessor should begin to discuss with the parent or carer how to understand:

their child or young person’s alcohol use

their broader needs

how they can best support their child

The assessor should provide the child or young person with age-appropriate information about:

the nature of problem alcohol use and drug use

available support and specialist alcohol interventions

harm reduction information and advice (see information on harm reduction interventions in section 23.8.6)

If the child or young person is (or has recently been) in contact with other services, the assessor should ask for consent to contact those services so they can contribute to the assessment.

The assessor should also ask for consent from the child or young person or the parent or carer (as appropriate) to make referrals to other relevant specialist services so they can contribute to a comprehensive assessment. Depending on the child or young person and the urgency of need, this referral can be done at the end of the initial assessment or can wait until the next appointment.

Sharing information and consent

If the initial assessment or comprehensive assessment (see section 23.8.5) identifies any urgent needs or risks, including safeguarding concerns, the assessor should agree any actions they can take to manage the risks with the child or young person and their parent or carer. The assessor should get consent from the child or young person or their parent or carer to share information with relevant services.

If the child or young person or parent does not give consent, and the assessor thinks they need to share information without consent because of a safeguarding concern or to manage risk they should follow relevant national and organisational safeguarding procedures and organisational risk management procedures.

This will usually involve consulting their child safeguarding lead or a senior member of the clinical team.

The assessor should explain openly their reasons for sharing information without consent and what information will be shared and with whom. They should listen to the child or young person’s and the parent or carer’s concerns and explain they believe that sharing information is in the child’s best interests.

The assessor should clearly document any decision to disclose information without consent, setting out:

the reasons for disclosure

details of who agreed the decision

details of what needs to change before full confidentiality will be reinstated

You can find details of relevant child safeguarding legislation and statutory guidance in annex 1.

23.8.5 Multidisciplinary comprehensive assessment

This section sets out elements of a comprehensive assessment which practitioners can carry out over several sessions.

A multidisciplinary approach to comprehensive assessment

All children and young people with problem alcohol use should be offered a comprehensive assessment of their needs. Comprehensive assessment builds on the initial assessment.

For the assessment to be comprehensive it needs to be undertaken by a team of specialists who have the competence to assess the child or young person’s wider developmental, mental health and safeguarding needs. This will involve working with specialists from other children and young people’s services.

This might include working with:

CAMHS and other mental health support services

and other mental health support services GPs

children’s social care

youth justice services

schools, pupil referral units and education support services

services for children with special educational needs or disabilities

community and third sector services for children, young people and families

The role of the assessor in the alcohol and drug treatment service is to assess the child or young person’s problem alcohol use and related needs, which would include awareness of their mental health needs, and to co-ordinate information and assessments of their wider needs by other relevant specialists.

Many children with problem alcohol use also have a mental health problem. Services should ensure that a child or young person coming for support and treatment for problem alcohol use should have access to a specialist mental health clinician for children and young people. This clinician can carry out a comprehensive assessment of their needs if their problem alcohol use is associated with physical, psychological, educational and social problems and/or comorbid problem drug use. A child or young person being assessed in a mental health service should also have their alcohol and drug use assessed.

Alcohol and drug treatment services should make sure that specialist alcohol and drug practitioners responsible for alcohol assessments for children and young people are trained, supported and supervised to do this. This includes competencies in multidisciplinary and multi-agency working.

Aims for the comprehensive assessment

The aim of comprehensive assessment is to gather and consider information, so the assessor, the child or young person, the parent or carer (where appropriate) and professionals from relevant services can agree a personalised care plan and a risk management (safety) plan.

The assessor should explain the process of the comprehensive assessment to the child or young person and their parent or carer where appropriate. The child or young person should be at the centre and fully involved in this assessment process.

Comprehensive assessment process

A comprehensive assessment can take some time to do, but support and specialist alcohol interventions can begin before the comprehensive assessment is complete. The practitioner should make sure any immediate needs and risks are addressed.

The assessment is the beginning of an ongoing conversation with the child and young person about their alcohol use. The assessor’s approach to this should be based on the principles of motivational interviewing. A confrontational approach is not effective or helpful. There is guidance on motivational interviewing in section 5.5.6 in chapter 5 on psychosocial interventions.

Through the assessment process, the assessor can help the child or young person consider their alcohol use and any changes they might want to make. Based on the readiness of the child or young person, the assessor can encourage them to monitor their own alcohol use and be curious about triggers for drinking and things that help them to avoid drinking or avoid drinking heavily.

Assessors should carry out the assessment as a structured clinical conversation.

Validated clinical tools, such as the Teen Addiction Severity Index (T-ASI), can support this conversation but should not replace it. Assessment is a continuing process and the assessor should not attempt to cover all the areas below in one meeting. Children and young people, particularly those who have experienced trauma, often need time to develop trust in a new relationship with a practitioner and may need help to reflect on aspects of their lives for their needs to be identified.

Practitioners can get information from the child, young person, parents and carers and other professionals. Sometimes it is helpful to corroborate information gained from one source with another.

The assessment should review:

alcohol use - patterns, frequency, how much they consume (see section 23.8.3 above initial assessment)

any signs of alcohol dependence

drug use - patterns, frequency, how much they consume

any signs of drug dependence

mental health including self-harm and suicidal thoughts, intentions or past suicide attempts

neurodevelopmental conditions including autism, ADHD and FASD

and physical health problems

sexual health and pregnancy

family relationships and environment

any parental issues including alcohol or drug use, mental health, domestic abuse

developmental and cognitive needs, school attendance and engagement

special educational needs

physical disabilities and learning disabilities

peer relationships, social functioning and community networks

partner relationships

past history of abuse of trauma (adverse childhood experiences)

current risks and safeguarding concerns including abuse, neglect and exploitation (see section 23.8.6 on risk assessment)

protective factors including supportive adults and peers and coping strategies

aspirations, readiness to change and belief in ability to change

There is guidance on comprehensive assessment in chapter 4 on assessment and treatment and recovery planning and much of this guidance can be adapted for children and young people.

Professionals and services involved in a child or young person’s care should share relevant information to support high quality care in line with multi-agency information sharing agreements.

23.8.6 Risk assessment

Assessing risks and protective factors

Assessing risk is an important part of any assessment. Risk assessment should inform the content of the care plan and should consider risks to the child or young person and any risks they might pose to others. Multiple risk factors can mean that the overall risk to the child or young person is higher.

When assessing risks to children and young people, service assessment frameworks and practitioners can draw on the assessment framework set out in Appendix 4: triangle chart for the assessment of children in need and their families of the ‘London Safeguarding Children Procedures’.

Although it is important to identify risks, it is also important to identify protective factors and to talk with the child or young person about these. It is important that the child or young person is supported to feel they have agency and can make choices and access support to reduce risks.

Multi-agency approach

For some children and young people, there is already a multi-agency plan in place such as a safeguarding plan led by children’s social care or a risk management (safety) plan led by a child and adolescent mental health specialist. The multi-agency plan should inform the alcohol and drug treatment service risk management plan. And the alcohol and drug treatment practitioner should also contribute to the multi-agency plan and to a multi-agency approach to managing risk.

Risks to consider in a risk assessment

Risks to consider in a risk assessment for a child or young person include:

abuse, neglect and exploitation (consider any risks related to parenting or family environment and also the wider social context they are in)

domestic abuse within their family or within their own partner relationships (as a victim or a perpetrator)

mental health related risks, including signs of severe mental illness (psychosis or bipolar disorder)

self-harm and suicide risks

any physical health risks

if they are not in education or have poor school attendance

if they are a victim or a perpetrator of violence

their association with peer networks that increase risk of exploitation or offending

homelessness

online harms

harmful gambling

gaming addiction

Alcohol related risks to consider in a risk assessment for a child or young person include:

high risks to health due to the quantity of alcohol use, including the risk of alcohol poisoning and risks to liver health or cognitive development

risks associated with alcohol dependence in a child or young person such as withdrawal and withdrawal complications and longer-term health risks, and their need to fund alcohol use

high risks related to intoxication including: accidents being at risk or being a victim of violence (including sexual violence) alcohol (and drug) use and intoxication in risky contexts such as association with adults or other young people who seek to harm them including criminal or sexual exploitation increased risk of being drawn into offending behaviour



Risks related to other substances to consider in a risk assessment for a child or young person include:

increased risk of harm and of overdose if they are using both alcohol and other substances

nicotine and smoking health related risks

high risks to health and safety related to their use of other substances (illicit drugs, prescription or over the counter medication, complementary health medicines) including: dose which substances and route of administration risk of substances being mislabelled or mis-sold



You can find guidance on assessing drug related risks in Drug misuse and dependence: UK guidelines on clinical management.

You can find details of relevant child safeguarding legislation and statutory guidance in annex 1.

Harm reduction information and advice

The assessment is an opportunity for the assessor to give the child or young person harm reduction information and advice based on their individual needs, as well as more general health and wellbeing information and advice. Based on the individual needs of the child or young person, the assessor should provide age-appropriate harm reduction information and advice. This can include:

information and advice about intoxication and related risks

information and advice about alcohol poisoning

information and advice about concurrent alcohol use and prescribed medications or illicit drug use

information on alcohol and health risks

If a child or young person is alcohol dependent, the assessor should give them information and advice:

to help them not stop or reduce drinking suddenly

about tolerance and the risks of reduced tolerance after a period of abstinence or low risk drinking

You can find harm reduction information in chapter 8 on harm reduction.

They should also provide details of information resources on alcohol and drugs for children and young people, such as FRANK.