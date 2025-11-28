People experiencing homelessness should have access to the full range of evidence-based interventions (described in chapters 1 to 12 of this guidance), based on individual assessed need. This section outlines additional considerations for reaching people experiencing homelessness and tailoring treatment to meet their needs.

21.5.1 Increasing access to alcohol treatment

People experiencing homelessness may not be able to access alcohol treatment services for reasons that relate to past trauma, such as a difficulty in forming trusting relationships. They might also experience barriers that are service-related such as stigmatising services with inflexible opening times or procedures for missed appointments.

Alcohol treatment services and staff need to reduce barriers that prevent people accessing and engaging in treatment.

One way to improve access is to bring the service to people who need it. This can include outreach on the street and in-reach in services for people experiencing homelessness, like day centres, hostels, and other forms of temporary accommodation. Outreach and in-reach both help to remove barriers to engagement. You can find guidance on assertive outreach in chapter 9 on assertive outreach and a multi-agency team around the person.

Other ways that services can improve access include:

direct access services where people can drop in without an appointment on some days or any day of the week

flexible opening times and appointments, including broad appointment times, like a whole morning rather than a fixed time

co-locating alcohol treatment services with homelessness services or relevant health and social care services

service bases that are close to where people are staying and easy to access by public transport

providing practical help, for example with transport costs or data for phones.

giving people the option of referral to the service either by self-referral or by a professional

having peer support and advocates available when needed

allowing people to contact the service and have some appointments by phone and online - but also recognising that some people will not have relevant skills or access to the internet or a phone and will need in-person contact

providing professional interpreters and translation where needed.

providing accessible information about alcohol treatment taking into account people’s literacy, language, sensory disabilities, cognitive disabilities, and neurodiversity

using a harm reduction approach (see section 21.7 below)

Alcohol treatment services and staff should realise there are many reasons why a person may not be able to provide proof of their identity or their address. If a person says that they live in the area covered by a service, but cannot produce proof, they should not be refused access.

Alcohol treatment services and practitioners in England should be aware of the Department of Health and Social Care Guidance on implementing the overseas visitor charging regulations (section 3 on ‘Exempt and out of scope services’, relevant case study 1). This explains that community drug and alcohol treatment services (which it calls “first point of contact services”) are free of charge to overseas visitors, regardless of immigration status, if the providers consider the services provided are ‘equivalent services’ to primary medical services (if they do not then the services may be chargeable). This can include people who have a no recourse to public funds status. Services and staff in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland should be aware of charging regulations for overseas visitors in alcohol treatment services.

21.5.2 Supporting and maintaining engagement

Building a trusting relationship

Building and maintaining a trusting relationship is vital to help people stay engaged in treatment. Alcohol treatment services and staff should use a compassionate, non-judgmental, and non-stigmatising approach, treating people with dignity and respect. These principles should underpin all alcohol treatment, but they are particularly important for people experiencing homelessness because they are more likely to experience stigma and discrimination.

You can read more about principles of care that should underpin all alcohol treatment in chapter 2.

A longer period of contact is often required when working with people experiencing homelessness. For many people, this includes time to build relationships and remove barriers to engagement before they decide to make changes in their alcohol use.

Trauma-informed practice

Hard Edges: mapping severe and multiple disadvantage in England shows that many people who have experienced homelessness have also experienced significant trauma during their lives and may continue to experience traumatic events while in treatment or while experiencing homelessness.

A trauma-informed approach recognises that trauma can affect a person’s ability to feel safe in services, develop trusting relationships with their staff or manage their emotions. Trauma-informed practice seeks to remove the barriers that people affected by trauma can experience when accessing care and services.

You can read about a trauma-informed practice in section 2.2.8 in chapter 2 on principles of care.

A trauma-informed approach includes the way staff communicate with people and support them. It also includes creating service environments that are psychologically informed. Psychologically informed environments are based on an understanding of the psychological needs of people with a history of complex trauma. They are organised to address these needs, and to support people to make changes. Community alcohol treatment services should be psychologically informed, and alcohol treatment staff can also contribute to psychologically informed environments in services where they provide in-reach (such as hostels and day centres).

See resources section below for more on psychologically informed environments.

Addressing diverse needs

Services and practitioners should provide inclusive person-centred care, to address the diverse range of needs of people experiencing homelessness and tailor treatment and support appropriately. For example, needs and risk vary across age, sex, ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender identity. And the issues that have led someone to become homeless also vary.

Proactive engagement approach

Practitioners should proactively try to engage people experiencing homelessness. This can include making repeated attempts to contact them and following up missed appointments in an encouraging way. Practitioners should be flexible in the way they make contact and communicate about appointments and use whatever method the person prefers and has access to, including text, phone, internet, letter and in-person visits.

Flexible delivery of interventions

Commissioners and services need to be flexible in the way they deliver alcohol treatment interventions to meet the needs of people experiencing homelessness.

The following recommendations are based on NICE NG214 and on clinical consensus of the alcohol guidelines development group.

If services have waiting lists for assessment or specific treatment interventions, they should consider giving priority to people experiencing homelessness. This is because their circumstances could mean they are at higher risk of their condition deteriorating and even premature death.

People who have experienced homelessness, especially rough sleeping, may need long term support to help them sustain recovery. Services should consider offering extended periods of treatment and support so the person can form trusting relationships with individual keyworkers. Longer term support can also help the person if their circumstances become stable enough for them to engage with structured alcohol treatment and achieve positive outcomes.

Wherever possible, each person should have one keyworker throughout their treatment to help develop a good therapeutic alliance. Services should consider reducing caseloads for practitioners working with people experiencing homelessness, so they can provide flexible and regular contact over an extended period.

People experiencing homelessness may find it difficult to attend appointments due to their life circumstances. So services should not have policies that require them to discharge people after a particular number of missed appointments.

Services and practitioners should be aware that the transition to independent living can be very stressful. The additional responsibilities may increase their risk of returning to previous behaviours, including problematic alcohol use. So, practitioners should consider increasing the support they offer before, during and after these transitions. End of treatment planning (including recovery check-ups and re-engagement plans) is particularly important for this group of people.

You can read guidance on end of treatment planning in section 4.10.6 in chapter 4 on assessment and treatment and recovery planning.

Assertive outreach is an approach that can be useful when working with people who experience multiple disadvantage, including those experiencing homelessness. There is guidance in chapter 9 on assertive outreach and a multi-agency team around the person.