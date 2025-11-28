The guidance in this section 15.6 is for GPs and their wider primary care teams.

Alcohol interventions and support offered by GPs and their teams vary depending on national and local commissioning arrangements, clinical competencies within the wider primary care team and local partnership arrangements. However, all GPs and their teams will provide interventions to:

prevent, identify and manage alcohol-related harms in their patients

work with specialist alcohol treatment services to support patients in their treatment and recovery

15.6.1 Expectations of GPs and their teams

All GPs and their teams should:

routinely identify patients with AUDs at any stage in their alcohol use and offer brief interventions or referral to specialist alcohol treatment as indicated

opportunistically identify AUDs in the context of potential alcohol-related health conditions and advise on risks of alcohol use to prevent harm in people with relevant conditions including: liver disease hypertension cardiovascular disease obesity specific cancers anxiety disorders depressive disorders

identify possible alcohol-related physical and mental health conditions and (with patient consent) make or arrange for further investigations

manage alcohol related physical and mental health conditions in their patients or refer to relevant specialist secondary healthcare care services and work with them to manage the condition

provide advice on alcohol use in pre-conception, pregnancy and the perinatal period

refer pregnant women who are drinking harmfully to specialist antenatal care and specialist alcohol treatment services

identify and act on risks to the person and to others such as child safeguarding and adult safeguarding (see annex 1 on relevant legislation and statutory guidance for more information)

help family members to access support for their own needs

offer alcohol harm reduction advice and interventions to people who are drinking harmfully or experiencing alcohol dependence, based on the ‘Making every contact count’ approach

encourage people with alcohol use disorders to take up the routine screening and vaccinations that are offered to the general population

ask about social circumstances and offer social prescribing and support (for example, from a link worker or peer support worker) for people who need social support and care

work with alcohol treatment services (where patients are in specialist alcohol treatment) to support patients to achieve their recovery goals and share information appropriately

contribute to a multidisciplinary and multi-agency care plans to support recovery and manage risks where patients have complex needs in addition to alcohol problems

consider the needs of people who drink harmfully and have alcohol dependence who experience health inequalities due to social and economic deprivation

consider the needs of specific inclusion health groups (see section 15.6.11 below for more information)

Some GPs and their teams who have appropriate competences can also offer specialist alcohol treatment interventions, for example medically assisted withdrawal. There is guidance on specialist alcohol treatment interventions in primary care in section 15.6.10 below.

15.6.2 Identifying alcohol use disorders in the context of potential alcohol-related conditions and advising on alcohol-related health risk

Alcohol use disorders, particularly when alcohol use is non-dependent, can often go undetected. As well as offering routine identification as outlined in section 15.5, GPs and their teams are in a unique position to identify AUDs by asking about the person’s alcohol use in the context of common health conditions that alcohol can cause or contribute to. Common conditions where alcohol can be a causal or contributing factor include hypertension, dyspepsia, and low mood or depressive disorder and liver disease.

People are often wary of sharing accurate information about their alcohol use because harmful drinking and alcohol dependence are stigmatised conditions. Where the GP or practice nurse can have a non-judgemental, supportive conversation about alcohol use in the context of managing the patient’s health condition, this may help to reduce the difficulty that some people have in talking about their problem alcohol use. Where it seems likely the patient is drinking at harmful levels, the GP or nurse can then take a fuller alcohol history. They should offer a brief intervention to support the patient to reduce or stop their alcohol use, or offer a referral to alcohol treatment services if the person is alcohol dependent, possibly alcohol dependent, or their health condition could be alcohol-related.

The GP or team member should also provide the patient with information on how alcohol use can cause or contribute to their health condition and outline the risks involved in the context of their specific condition. For some patients, general advice on health risks at different levels of consumption based on the UK chief medical officers’ low risk drinking guidelines needs to be adjusted based on their specific health condition and level of severity.

15.6.3 Identifying and managing alcohol-related health conditions

Evidence on alcohol-related health conditions

The public health burden of alcohol: evidence review found that there are over 60 health conditions associated with harmful drinking and alcohol dependence. Common alcohol related health conditions include:

alcohol-related liver disease

cardiovascular disease

cancers including oral cavity, pharynx, oesophagus, larynx, breast, colorectum

alcohol related brain damage including Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome

mental health conditions including anxiety and depression

increased risk of self-harm including suicide

The role of the GP and their team in identifying and managing alcohol-related health conditions

GPs and their teams are in a position to identify probable alcohol-related health conditions, and to carry out or refer the patient for investigations. GPs, practice nurses and the wider team can play a vital role in identifying alcohol-related health conditions at an early stage by asking about a person’s alcohol use and by screening for alcohol-related conditions in those people at risk. For example, see liver disease in the section below.

People who drink at harmful and dependent levels often have poor health and may also have poor self-care. So, the GP has a vital role in identifying health conditions and helping the patient to manage alcohol-related health conditions.

Liver disease

Liver disease is responsible for most (about 80%) deaths that are caused wholly by alcohol in the UK.

It is important to screen for liver disease as it often does not show outward symptoms until it is at an advanced stage and the patient is severely ill. GPs, practice nurses and the wider primary care team have a vital role in identifying liver disease at an earlier stage, which can reduce the risk of severe illness and deaths.

The NICE guideline Cirrhosis in over 16s: assessment and management (NG50) recommends that anyone drinking at harmful (high risk) levels for 3 months or more should be referred for transient elastography, such as a fibroscan (harmful levels is 35 units or more per week for women and 50 units or more per week for men).

In some areas where transient elastography is not currently available, the pathways involve alternative tests for detecting cirrhosis including the enhanced liver fibrosis (ELF) test and intelligent liver function test (i-LFT). Screening for alcohol-related liver disease should include a measure of liver fibrosis, in addition to liver function blood tests. This is because normal liver function tests and gamma-glutamyl transferase (GGT) tests do not exclude cirrhosis.

There is more detailed guidance on liver screening tests in section 19.5.2 of chapter 19 on co-occurring physical health conditions.

Primary care services should make or refer people for further investigations or specialist management of liver disease where this is indicated by screening.

Cardiovascular disease

There is a close relationship between drinking alcohol and hypertension (high blood pressure). Risk of high blood pressure starts at lower levels of alcohol use for women (from about 2 units per day) than for men. High blood pressure accounts for most alcohol-related hospital admissions for cardiovascular disease. In England, about half of all hospital admissions where alcohol is a primary or secondary cause, are for cardiovascular disease. Screening and management of high blood pressure among people with AUDs can play a vital role in reducing their risk and hospital admissions.

You can find more information on alcohol and cardiovascular disease in section 19.5.3 in chapter 19 on co-occurring physical health conditions.

Cancers

There is strong evidence for an association between alcohol use and cancer, including cancers of the:

lip, oral cavity and pharynx

oesophagus

larynx

colon

rectum

liver and intrahepatic bile ducts

breast

The risk is increased in men who also smoke. However, for women who have never smoked, the risk of alcohol-related cancers, mainly breast cancer, increases even when drinking up to about 2 units per day.

You can find more information in section 19.5.1 in chapter 19 on co-occurring physical health conditions.

Patients who drink harmfully and dependently may miss screening appointments. Primary care services can support patients who drink harmfully or dependently by prompting them to take up regular screening and by considering whether proactive screening (for example for breast cancer) might be appropriate.

Alcohol related brain damage including Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome

Alcohol related brain damage describes various psychoneurological or cognitive conditions that are associated with long term, heavy alcohol use and related vitamin deficiencies (particularly thiamine deficiency).

Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome is a serious complication of deficiency of thiamine (vitamin B1), for which the most common cause is alcohol dependence. This can result in lasting brain injury, so preventing this complication is vital. Many people with alcohol dependence are at risk of developing Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome due to thiamine deficiency. They may also have deficiencies in other vitamins.

People with alcohol dependence should be prescribed thiamine supplementation before undergoing medically assisted withdrawal. However, it’s important to offer vitamin prophylaxis to all people who drink harmfully and dependently, whether or not they intend to undergo medically assisted withdrawal.

You can find:

guidance on prescribing and administering thiamine in section 10.4.3 in chapter 10 on pharmacological interventions

more detailed guidance on people with alcohol related brain damage in chapter 20

Mental health conditions

GPs and their teams play a vital role in identifying and managing the mental health of their patients. Mental health conditions and AUDs commonly occur together. Research on depression, anxiety and substance use found 70% of people in a sample from community substance use treatment also met the criteria for common mental health problems (Delgadillo and others, 2012). Harmful drinking and alcohol dependence can result from an attempt to manage mental health symptoms or can cause or contribute to mental health conditions, in particular anxiety and depression.

The National Confidential Inquiry into Suicide and Safety in Mental Health Annual report 2024: UK patient and general population data found that 47% of people in contact with UK mental health services who died by suicide between 2011 and 2021 used alcohol problematically.

There is also evidence that intoxication is a risk factor for suicide (Kaplan and others, 2013; Ledden and others, 2022).

People with co-occurring mental health and alcohol use conditions often have treatment or support needs in other areas too. In every local area, commissioners, strategic managers and senior service providers should work together to commission and plan services for people with co-occurring mental health and alcohol conditions. They should also work with other services including primary care to establish treatment pathways for this group of people who frequently do not receive the care they need.

GPs and their teams contribute to reducing harm and risk in people with co-occurring mental health conditions and alcohol use disorders by:

identifying and managing both conditions

referring patients (with their consent) to specialist alcohol treatment or mental health services (or both)

contributing to multi-agency care planning and safeguarding

sharing information with specialist mental health services, alcohol treatment services and other relevant services

contributing to crisis support, for example when a patient is at risk of self-harm or suicide

Managing suicide risk

People with mental health conditions and co-occurring AUDs are at increased risk of suicide. Both alcohol dependence and intoxication can increase risk of suicide in people with co-occurring mental health and alcohol use conditions.

When working to reduce the risk of suicide, primary care services should work in line with clinical guidelines, including NICE guideline:

Collaborative care plans for ongoing care should include arrangements for immediate information sharing with the identified lead professional and quick follow-up if a person at risk of suicide loses contact with a service.

Managing mental health crisis and episodes of intoxication safely

People in a mental health crisis can resort to alcohol to manage their distress. Their alcohol use can also lead to an escalation in symptoms of mental ill-health including:

psychosis

self-harm

suicidal intent

They might present to primary care services in a state of acute intoxication. The underlying alcohol use disorder may reflect episodic binge drinking or a severe dependence that requires rapid medical management. Whatever the case, the immediate priority is to make sure any acutely intoxicated person is safe and not a risk to themselves or others.

People presenting in a mental health crisis, self-harming or with suicidal intent should never be turned away from services, because this could increase risks to themselves or others. Staff should support them to access suitable care, including a place of safety where necessary, and monitor their safety.

There is guidance on treating people with problem alcohol use and co-occurring mental health conditions in chapter 18.

15.6.4 Health promotion and non-alcohol related health conditions

People who drink harmfully or dependently often have poor health and may have health conditions unrelated to their problem alcohol use. They can neglect their health or be wary of taking up routine screening and vaccinations for various reasons, including difficulty in trusting services due to a history of trauma or bad experiences of services.

Healthcare professionals can also miss non-alcohol related health conditions, assuming symptoms are related to a patient’s alcohol use. Primary care staff can help to reduce harm by encouraging their patients with alcohol problems to take up routine screening and vaccinations and by checking they have done this.

15.6.5 Pre-conception, pregnancy and the perinatal period

Alcohol use during pregnancy can affect fetal development throughout pregnancy and cause birth defects and perinatal complications. It can result in fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, a term that describes the wide range of outcomes that can result from prenatal alcohol exposure, including lifelong physical, cognitive, behavioural and mental health difficulties.

The UK chief medical officers’ advice on low risk drinking is that women who are pregnant or think they could become pregnant should completely avoid alcohol. GPs and their teams, alongside midwives, have a vital role to play in preventing harm by providing this information to women who are considering pregnancy or who are pregnant. Women who are or could be alcohol dependent should be advised not to stop drinking suddenly because this can increase risk to the fetus and the mother. Instead, they should be rapidly referred to specialist alcohol treatment for an assessment for medically assisted withdrawal. They should also be referred to a specialist or substance misuse midwife if they are not engaged in antenatal care.

Women who drink heavily during pregnancy and the perinatal period will require a multidisciplinary, multi-agency approach to care planning and safeguarding. Primary care services will have an important role to play as part of this approach, contributing to monitoring their patient’s health during pregnancy and the health of the mother and baby after birth. The primary care team will contribute to safeguarding, and midwives and health visitors will have a particular role in this.

Chapter 24 provides guidance on working with women during pregnancy and the perinatal period.

15.6.6 Providing harm reduction information, advice and interventions

Working on the principle of Making every contact count, primary healthcare practitioners can help to prevent short term alcohol-related harm by providing harm reduction information and advice on the acute risks of intoxication and for people with alcohol dependence.

Intoxication leads to increased risk:

of sexually transmitted diseases and unplanned pregnancies

to safety (for example fire, falls and accidents, violence)

of alcohol poisoning

Combined alcohol and drug use increases risk of:

overdose and death, when someone takes drugs and alcohol together

other harms related to mixing drugs, for example cocaine and alcohol are more toxic when taken together

People with alcohol dependence, particularly people with severe alcohol dependence, should be given information on:

the risks of stopping suddenly (complications of withdrawal) and how they can access medically assisted withdrawal or reduce their drinking safely

a decrease in tolerance after a period of abstinence and the risks of drinking at pre-abstinence levels

You can find more guidance on harm reduction advice and interventions in chapter 8.

15.6.7 Identifying and responding to risks and safeguarding

Harmful drinking and alcohol dependence is associated with an increased risk of:

domestic abuse (both as a victim and as a perpetrator)

sexual violence

child safeguarding concerns

adult safeguarding concerns

Being aware of these will help primary care staff to identify any risks to the safety of the patient and people they are in contact with, and to respond to these in line with statutory guidance and organisational procedures. The GP and their team are in a unique position as they have a continuous relationship with the patient and with their family. So, this can help them to identify risks. Primary care teams also play a vital role in a multidisciplinary, multi-agency response to safety planning and safeguarding.

There is information on statutory guidance on safeguarding in annex 1 on legislation and guidance across the UK.

15.6.8 Identifying support needs of family members

A person’s problem alcohol use can put considerable strain on their family members. As well as identifying safeguarding risks (both child and adult), primary care staff can support family members by asking about their own support needs and referring them for a carer’s assessment where appropriate. You can find information on legislation and guidance on support for carers in annex 1.

Primary care staff can support family members by providing information on:

problem alcohol use

how problem alcohol use can affect family members

local or national support services for family members

Local specialist alcohol treatment services often provide information and support for family members and they can signpost people for additional support.

15.6.9 Working with specialist alcohol treatment services

A GP and their team will need to work with specialist alcohol treatment services. This can include:

referring patients to alcohol treatment services

sharing information with alcohol treatment services

contributing to multidisciplinary, multi-agency care planning and risk management

Referring patients to alcohol treatment services

After screening with a validated tool, healthcare practitioners should offer referral for specialist alcohol assessment and treatment to people:

identified as probably alcohol dependent

drinking at harmful levels who have an alcohol-related physical health condition (for example liver disease) or mental health condition (for example depression)

drinking at harmful levels who have not responded to brief interventions

It’s common for people who drink harmfully or dependently to be anxious or ambivalent about approaching an alcohol treatment service. Reasons for this can include:

stigma and fear of being judged

difficulties in trusting services due to a history of trauma

poor past experiences of alcohol treatment

lack of understanding about what alcohol treatment involves

Most people need some support to approach and engage with an alcohol treatment service.

Primary care staff can help their patients to engage with alcohol treatment by having a conversation with them about what it will involve and acknowledging their anxieties. They could use an approach based on the principles of motivational interventions. There is guidance on motivational interventions in section 5.5.6 in chapter 5 on psychosocial interventions.

The primary care service should have information provided by the local community alcohol treatment service (or at least their website address) to share with the patient. They should also have information on local mutual aid groups (for example Alcoholics Anonymous or SMART Recovery) and local peer-based recovery services. There is more information on mutual aid and peer-based support in chapter 6 on recovery support services.

Some people who are not ready to access specialist alcohol treatment may be happy to access mutual aid or peer-based recovery groups for support. If the person does not want treatment, it’s helpful to raise the option at a later appointment. If the GP or primary healthcare worker already has a relationship with the patient, they may be in the best position to encourage them to attend an alcohol treatment service.

Wherever possible, with the patient’s consent, primary care staff should make a referral by contacting the alcohol treatment service, rather than expecting the person to refer themselves. This allows the alcohol treatment service to contact the person and encourage them to attend and follow up if the person misses the appointment. This approach is associated with increased engagement in alcohol treatment services (Passetti and others, 2008). A referral can also provide the alcohol treatment service with information on the person’s health and on any risks. Since people are often ambivalent about alcohol treatment, it is helpful for the referrer to follow up the outcome of a referral or a planned self-referral.

Ongoing collaboration with alcohol treatment services

With the patient’s informed consent, GPs and their teams and specialist alcohol treatment services should share relevant information about the patient including:

significant information on health status

changes in prescribing

information on risks to the patient and to others

child and adult safeguarding risks (in line with national safeguarding statutory guidance and organisational procedures)

Where possible, community alcohol treatment services should have access to relevant electronic health records so that so they can access summary health information effectively and quickly.

In England, essential health information is shared electronically through the summary care record held by National Care Records Service.

In Scotland, NHS services share health information electronically through the Key Information Summary (part of the Emergency Care Summary (unless the patient has opted out))

These electronic health records are put in place by the GP team after discussing them with the patient.

In Wales, some clinicians have access to patients’ digital health records through the Welsh Clinical Portal.

In Northern Ireland, Encompass is being rolled out so that health and social care trusts will have access to digital health and care records.

However, some alcohol treatment services may not be able to access these electronic records. In those circumstances, alcohol treatment services and GPs and their teams should make other arrangements to share relevant summary information of patients.

Even where alcohol treatment services can access health care summaries electronically, there may be additional information that needs to be shared between community alcohol treatment services and GPs and their teams. For example, sharing information relevant to the person’s alcohol treatment and recovery plan.

The GP will sometimes contribute to the treatment provided by the specialist alcohol treatment service, for example by contributing information to the comprehensive assessment carried out by the alcohol treatment service.

Depending on commissioning arrangements, GPs can also continue to prescribe relapse prevention medication after a patient has been discharged from the alcohol treatment service. If the patient has completed their specialist alcohol treatment episode and is ready to move on in their recovery journey, they can continue to benefit from medication with regular monitoring and review, along with supportive contact in primary care. Section10.5 in chapter 10 on pharmacological interventions provides guidance on prescribing relapse prevention medication.

Contributing to multidisciplinary, multi-agency care planning and risk management

Some patients with alcohol dependence have multiple and complex needs, such as:

co-occurring mental health conditions

history of trauma

multiple physical health conditions

alcohol related brain damage

domestic abuse (as a victim or a perpetrator)

child safeguarding risks

adult safeguarding, including extreme self-neglect

Working effectively with people with multiple and complex needs requires a multidisciplinary, multi-agency approach. The GP and their team will have important contributions to make to multidisciplinary care planning and review, and to ongoing risk management, including safeguarding. Members of the team that may contribute to supporting people with multiple and complex needs and their families include:

practice nurses

pharmacists

social prescribing staff

welfare support workers

link workers

peer support workers

health visitors

15.6.10 Offering specialist alcohol treatment interventions in primary care

Some primary care services are commissioned to provide specialist alcohol treatment interventions for people with alcohol dependence or drinking at harmful levels. Models vary across local areas and include commissioning a:

primary care team that has members with specialist alcohol treatment competences

partnership or other local arrangements where specialist nurses from specialist alcohol treatment services provide regular surgeries in primary care settings and share the care of the patient with the GP team

In some areas, there are innovative primary care models aimed at reducing health inequalities. An example is the primary care alcohol nurse outreach service, which involves specialist addiction nurses working closely with selected GP practices in the most deprived communities in Scotland. The service helps to engage and provide care for patients who had not previously engaged or had not engaged well with community alcohol services.

For more information on reducing health inequalities, see section 15.6.11 below.

Primary care settings with staff with specialist alcohol treatment competencies can provide an important opportunity to treat people who drink harmfully or experience alcohol dependence who may not be willing or able to engage with specialist alcohol treatment services. Specialist practitioners can provide treatment tailored to the individual patient and co-ordinate their care. They can also raise awareness about the needs of patients with alcohol dependence among the primary care team.

Primary care practitioners with alcohol specialist competencies should follow the guidance in chapters 1 to 12 of these guidelines. This includes guidance on:

assessment in chapter 4

pharmacological interventions in chapter 10

community based medically assisted withdrawal in chapter 11

psychosocial interventions in chapter 5

Where formally commissioned treatment models are in place, commissioners and primary care services should ensure patients have access to the full range of options in the local recovery-oriented system of care.

15.6.11 Addressing health inequalities

People who experience economic and social deprivation are disproportionately affected by the harm caused by alcohol dependence and harmful drinking. For example, the National Records of Scotland report Alcohol-specific deaths 2023 showed that the mortality rate for deaths caused solely by alcohol was 4.5 times higher in the most deprived fifth of the population than in the least deprived. And in England in 2023, the Fingertips alcohol profile showed the mortality rate was twice as high in the most deprived tenth of the population than in the least deprived.

By preventing, identifying and managing alcohol-related health conditions and working with specialist alcohol treatment services, GPs and their teams, particularly those serving socially and economically deprived communities, play an important role in reducing health inequalities. They should work to understand the needs of people experiencing socioeconomic deprivation and reduce any barriers to engaging with their services. For example, link workers or peer support workers on primary care teams can support patients to access:

welfare benefits and debt advice

social prescribing

housing support

employment support

peer networks

People with alcohol dependence can be considered an ‘inclusion health group’. An inclusion health group is a term used to describe people who experience:

social exclusion

poor access to healthcare

multiple overlapping risk factors for poor health (such as poverty, violence and complex trauma)

stigma and discrimination

poor health outcomes

The guidance Inclusion health: applying All Our Health provides more information on the needs of inclusion health groups.

15.6.12 The needs of specific health inclusion health groups

Within the wider group of people with alcohol dependence, and the wider group of people experiencing high levels of socioeconomic deprivation, there are groups that experience particularly poor access to healthcare and the worst health outcomes. Their life expectancy and the number of years they live in good health are much lower than the general population because of social factors affecting them, including stigma and discrimination.

These groups include:

people experiencing homelessness

vulnerable migrants

Gypsy, Roma and Traveller groups

sex workers

people in contact with the criminal justice system, especially prisoners

victims of modern slavery

Primary care services can help to reduce the extreme health inequalities that these groups of people experience by:

understanding the needs of people with alcohol dependence, particularly those who experience extreme social exclusion and the poorest health outcomes

removing some of the access barriers to their services

tailoring interventions to meet the needs of specific inclusion health groups

The approach of the service and its healthcare staff to people from these groups can help to make the service more inclusive. People with alcohol dependence or who drink harmfully experience stigma in some healthcare services, and research consistently identifies stigma as a major barrier to them seeking help and engaging with treatment (Kilian and others, 2021). So, a non-stigmatising, non-judgemental and trauma-informed approach is vital. You can find more information on a trauma-informed approach in the working definition of trauma-informed practice.

Primary care managers and practitioners should all understand who is entitled to access their services and avoid mistakenly excluding the most vulnerable people. People in England, Scotland and Wales are entitled to register with GPs even if they cannot provide proof of address or identification, and regardless of their immigration status.

There is guidance on this issue for the UK nations in the:

There are many other actions that primary care staff, managers and strategic leaders can take to reduce the health inequalities these groups of people experience and to improve their health outcomes. The resource list below (section 15.8) includes guidance on health inclusion. Some of the guidance is for England, but much of the content is relevant for primary care services in other UK nations.