Autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder ( ADHD ) are neurodevelopmental conditions that affect the development of brain function and can lead to significant difficulties with everyday activities. Appropriate support and environmental adjustments can help to mitigate these impacts.

Autism and ADHD often co-occur. Some research suggests around 40% of autistic people also have ADHD (Rong and others, 2021) and 20% to 50% of people with ADHD are also autistic (Van de Meer and others, 2012).

25.11.1 Defining autism and ADHD

Autism

Autism is a lifelong condition that affects how people perceive the world and communicate and interact with others. Autistic people experience differences in social interactions, sensory processing and information interpretation. They may also demonstrate different behavioural preferences, such as a need for routines and behaviours that regulate sensory experiences. Autism affects people to varying degrees so some people will require more help and support than others.

ADHD

ADHD is a condition that affects people’s experience of the world and sometimes their behaviour. It is defined by the World Health Organization as a persistent pattern of inattention or hyperactivity-impulsivity that has a direct negative impact on academic, occupational or social functioning. NICE estimates that 3% to 4% of adults and 5% of children and young people have ADHD .

Symptoms of ADHD involve a person’s ability to pay attention to things (being inattentive), having high energy levels (being hyperactive) and ability to control impulses (being impulsive). ADHD affects people in different ways and to varying degrees so some people will require more help and support than others.

25.11.1 Problem alcohol use and harms among people with autism and ADHD

Problem alcohol use among autistic people is under-researched and recent estimates of prevalence vary widely. A recent evidence review (Barber and others, 2025) estimated the prevalence of alcohol use disorders ( AUD ) among autistic people including an estimated:

1.6% in large population registers (including population health registers, insurance registers)

16.1% in clinical populations (for example, people in alcohol services and autism services)

By comparison, the most recent estimate of higher risk drinking AUD in England is 4.8% of the general population. The evidence review concludes that overall, autistic people may be at somewhat lower risk than the general population for developing AUD . However, the authors note that co-occurring conditions such as ADHD and anxiety put autistic people at increased risk for AUD . They also note that autistic people may turn to alcohol to manage sensory processing differences or for greater confidence in social interactions.

There is limited research into the relationship between ADHD and alcohol use specifically, with most research focusing on the link between ADHD and substance use more broadly.

One piece of research (Luderer and others, 2021) found that:

people with ADHD are at increased risk of AUD due to impulsive decision making

are at increased risk of due to impulsive decision making ADHD was present in up to 20% of people seeking treatment for AUD

was present in up to 20% of people seeking treatment for co-occurring ADHD in people with AUD is under-recognised and undertreated

in people with is under-recognised and undertreated symptoms of ADHD and alcohol use in adolescence mutually affect the severity of the other, potentially increasing the impact of ADHD symptoms and the risk of developing AUD

and alcohol use in adolescence mutually affect the severity of the other, potentially increasing the impact of symptoms and the risk of developing adults with ADHD and AUD are associated with increased severity of both conditions, several other conditions and worse treatment outcomes

25.11.2 Considerations for working with autistic people and people with ADHD

Making reasonable adjustments and adaptations to treatment

This guidance on autism and ADHD is not about providing specialist support for these conditions. People who need support for autism and ADHD should have access to a service or clinician with expertise in those conditions.

This guidance (in section 25.11) is a brief summary of reasonable adjustments and adaptations alcohol treatment services can make to reduce barriers for autistic people and people with ADHD in accessing alcohol treatment and adapting interventions. There is more information in the resource section.

Staff training, supervision and support

Staff in alcohol treatment services should be trained to have a broad understanding of autism and ADHD , including up-to-date evidence on the likely risk factors that contribute to AUD in both groups. Training should also include information about appropriate adjustments and adaptations they should consider. It should also build awareness of the risks of additional co-occurring mental health difficulties, including increased risk of suicide, among autistic people and people with ADHD . Practitioners should have supervision and support from a multidisciplinary team or a senior clinician.

The National confidential enquiry into suicide and safety in mental health annual report 2024 suggests clinicians may require specific training to recognise and support autistic people and people with ADHD . It also recommends that clinicians are aware of the high rates of suicide-related internet use among autistic people before suicide. Due to their increased risk of suicide and suicidal thoughts, the Suicide prevention strategy for England: 2023 to 2028 includes autistic people as a priority group for providing tailored and targeted support.

Alcohol treatment practitioners can also consult a specialist autism or ADHD team for advice on supporting people with these conditions in the alcohol treatment service. Services should make sure staff are aware of local services with specialist expertise in autism and ADHD .

Co-occurring autism and ADHD with mental health conditions and suicide risk

Although autism and ADHD are different conditions, they have some features in common and the 2 often co-occur. Also, autistic people and people with ADHD are significantly more likely to have co-occurring mental health conditions than the general population.

An evidence review estimated that 1 in 4 autistic people are affected by an anxiety disorder at any given time and 42% experience an anxiety disorder in their lifetime (Hollocks and others, 2019). Rates of depression are similarly high. Autistic people are also around 3 times more likely to die by suicide, with greater risk for autistic women (Santomauro and others, 2024; Kirby and others, 2019).

Evidence shows that mental health conditions and ADHD often co-occur (Kessler and others, 2006). Other evidence (Chen and others, 2018) describes a number of psychiatric conditions that are over 9 times more likely in adults with ADHD than those without ADHD .

Mothers with ADHD are at increased risk for both depression and anxiety disorders after birth. And this group are 5 times more likely to be diagnosed with either an anxiety or depressive disorder during that period (Andersson and others, 2023). Adults with ADHD are known to be 5 times more likely to attempt suicide, with 1 in 4 women with ADHD attempting suicide (Fuller-Thompson and others, 2020).

A review of studies on the association between ADHD and self-harm (Allely, 2014) found evidence to support that ADHD is a potential risk factor for self-harm in adults and children. The author noted the limitations of the studies involved in the review and recommended more research in this area.

Undiagnosed autism and ADHD

Clinicians often mistake autism and ADHD for other conditions, so misdiagnose people with autism and ADHD . Adults are more likely to be undiagnosed or misdiagnosed than children and this is also the case for more women than men. Girls are more likely to be undiagnosed or misdiagnosed than boys (O’Nions and others, 2023; Luderer and others, 2021).

If the keyworker thinks that the person might be autistic or have ADHD , they should refer the person to an appropriate clinician. This could be someone from either the alcohol treatment service or a mental health service. The clinician can then refer the person for assessment if clinically indicated.

25.11.3 Reducing barriers to access treatment

Involving autistic people and people with ADHD

Commissioners and service providers should involve autistic people and people with ADHD in the local needs assessment and in planning and delivering the service, so they can advise on appropriate adjustments and adaptations. Service providers can also consult national and local peer support and advocacy organisations for autistic people and people with ADHD when planning and delivering their service.

See section 25.4.1 for guidance on involving people in the needs assessment and service plans.

Making reasonable adjustments at referral stage

It is important to make reasonable adjustments to reduce barriers based on each person’s individual needs. If you know that the person is autistic or has ADHD when they are referred to the alcohol treatment service, you should:

ask what adjustments might help them navigate the care pathway, such as attending appointments and communicating with the service

clearly document any adjustments made and highlight this information in their notes

make sure these adjustments are in place before the first appointment because the person’s first experience of the service will be a significant factor in whether they continue to attend

The NHS England guidance meeting the needs of autistic adults in mental health services provides information about reasonable adjustments and examples of these.

Many of the adjustments that can help autistic people and people with ADHD to engage with a service can also be helpful to other people accessing that service. For example, making information about the service accessible and available in multiple formats.

Adjusting the environment

Autistic people can experience extreme sensitivity to sights, sounds and smells, which can be overwhelming, distressing and can deter them from approaching services. People with ADHD can also find environments with lots of stimulation distracting and overwhelming.

So, you should consider how you could reduce sensory stimulation or manage it in the waiting room and therapy room, to reduce the risk of the person becoming overstimulated and overwhelmed. If you cannot adapt the waiting room sufficiently, you should identify a designated quiet waiting space or an alternative setting in case it is needed. These should be calm, quiet spaces with low light, comfortable seating and minimal objects in the room and on the walls.

Providing information in an appropriate way

Autistic people and people with ADHD often process information differently, which can make it harder to remember or act on information provided by services. Autistic people and people with ADHD can also find new and unfamiliar environments and situations anxiety provoking, which can become a barrier to them engaging with services.

You can adjust for this by providing clear, concise and specific written information about what to expect from the service and the first appointment (as a minimum) in advance. You should provide this in hard copy, not only digitally.

It is often helpful to supplement this written information with visual representations of important information, such as:

a map showing where the service is located and how to get there if possible

pictures of relevant rooms in the service

pictures of staff the person will be meeting

You can also consider creating a web-based access guide for your service through AccessAble.

Make sure to include details like:

how long the session will last

what you expect the person attending to do and say

who they can contact to discuss reasonable adjustments to help them access the service

It is also important to stick to communicated schedules and timings, particularly for autistic people, who may experience distress if there are last-minute changes to plans.

People with ADHD may benefit from appointment reminders. These could be by text, email or phone, or a combination. Discuss the person’s individual needs with them.

Informing people that they can attend with someone to support them

Make it clear that the person can be accompanied by a family member, friend or advocate at the initial appointment and throughout their time at the service.

25.11.4 Tailoring treatment

Discuss adjustments and adaptations at assessment

If the referral describes that the person is autistic, or has ADHD , and sets out their adjustment needs, it is helpful to:

check in with the person to ensure that the adjustments they requested have been put in place and these needs met (so far)

ask if they need any change to their adjustments, or any additional adjustments, to help them engage effectively with the service

If the person says they are autistic, or have ADHD , at the assessment appointment, you should:

discuss whether there are any adjustments or adaptions that would help them engage with the service and interventions

ensure any adjustments or adaptions are clearly documented and highlighted in their notes

provide information on their next appointment in line with these adjustments, to the best of your ability

check in with the person at their next appointment, to ensure their access needs are being met

If it’s not possible to meet their adjustment needs immediately, agree how this will be done, for example by following up in writing.

Once these adjustments are in place, it is important to review them regularly throughout the time the person is in treatment to make sure their needs are still being met. Autistic people and those with ADHD can find it difficult to communicate additional requests or the need for change unless invited to.

Involving other services that the person is working with

If the person is receiving specialist support for autism, ADHD or co-occurring mental health conditions, with the person’s consent, involve the practitioner they are working with in their assessment, treatment and recovery planning so care plans can be aligned. Seek advice from specialist services where needed.

Involving people in developing their treatment and recovery plan

Involve the person in developing their individual treatment and recovery plan and make it clear that adaptions can be made throughout the process.

Offering flexibility around length of treatment and appointments

Autistic people and people with ADHD may need longer in treatment than average. It may take time for them to form a relationship with the practitioner, and for the practitioner to understand and adapt to how the person presents, and their communication style.

Offer flexibility around appointments. Autistic people and people with ADHD may prefer:

longer appointments to provide extra time for the person to process information or for movement breaks

shorter appointments for those who find social interaction tiring or find it difficult to sustain their attention

Discuss with the person what they would prefer and check periodically if this is still working for them.

Understanding the person’s communication style and adapting your communication

Ask the person about how they prefer to communicate and adapt communication as far as possible to meet those needs. It may be helpful to:

provide a written summary of the session for the person

allow time for the person, or someone accompanying them, to make notes

have someone accompany them to the appointment, who can also listen and retain information

recap the main points at the end of the session to support understanding and retention

consider using diagrams or visual symbols as these can be easier to understand or remember

use clear, direct and unambiguous language

ask specific questions and be clear what information you are asking for

avoid using jargon or metaphors

check for mutual understanding between the keyworker and the person

Discuss with the person what they would prefer and check regularly if this is still working for them.

Being aware of an increased risk of suicide among autistic people and people with ADHD

Be aware that autistic people and people with ADHD are at higher risk of self-harm and suicide (see section 25.11.2).

You can find guidance on working with autistic people, including managing increased risk of suicide, in the resources section.

Accessing peer support

Provide information about local peer support groups and national resources for autistic people and people with ADHD and help people to use these groups and resources.

Autism peer support workers can also offer support to autistic people. These roles are for autistic people to provide support to other autistic people who are experiencing health difficulties, based on their own lived experience of autism. You can find more information on the skills and capabilities required at Autism Peer Support.

Peer support can help to reduce social isolation and help people learn about how others manage their condition.

Structured recreational activity

Where this is acceptable to the person, encourage them to take part in some form of structured activity involving their interests as this may act as a distraction from alcohol and enable the person to meet other people.

If the person does not feel comfortable or able to join a group activity, some individual structured recreational activity can still be helpful. For example, physical exercise may help people with ADHD to meet other people and channel their energy.

If it’s acceptable to the autistic person or person with ADHD to attend group activities, peer support for people with lived experience of problem alcohol can be helpful. Even if there are no other members with neurodiverse conditions, they may experience peer support as inclusive.

Tailored employment support

Individualised, employment support that includes people with neurodiverse conditions can help autistic people and people with ADHD to:

find employment that is suited to their strengths and needs and navigate the process of applying for and starting work

help those in employment, and their employers, understand what reasonable adjustments to remove disadvantages that autistic people, or people with ADHD , may experience at work

It is a legal requirement for employers to make reasonable adjustments, under the Equality Act 2010.

Involving family members, friends or advocates

Ask people if and how they would like family members, friends or an advocate to be involved in their treatment. Provide information for family members in line with the person’s preferences.

Pharmacological interventions