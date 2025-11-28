The guidance in section 24.13 is for alcohol treatment services. Alcohol treatment clinicians and practitioners should also read the guidance in the rest of this chapter (except section 24.6 and 24.8 which are specific to maternity services).

You should read this section together with section 24.7 on supporting women and other people with alcohol dependence or problem alcohol use who are pregnant.

24.13.1 Assessment for alcohol treatment during pregnancy

You should read this section along with chapter 4 on assessment and treatment and recovery planning, which provides guidance on specialist assessment for alcohol treatment. This section includes additional guidance that is specific to assessment during pregnancy and the perinatal period.

Prioritising women and other people who are pregnant

Women and other people who are pregnant should be regarded as a priority for alcohol treatment and services should fast track them into treatment, engaging them as early as possible. Services should treat women and other people who are pregnant as a priority for both assessment and treatment interventions. Any delay in starting treatment may increase the risk to the mother or parent and the fetus.

Services should urgently assess the needs of the pregnant woman or person, even if they:

are currently drinking below the usual threshold for accessing an assessment

have a history of problem alcohol use but are not currently drinking

This is to reduce risks to the fetus and the mother or parent, and to ensure they have appropriate support during a vulnerable period.

Women and other people may also become pregnant while in treatment, so alcohol treatment services should offer pregnancy tests and make it clear these are available. The guidance below is relevant whether the woman or person who is pregnant is a new referral to the service or is already engaged in treatment.

However, it is important to advise anyone who is pregnant or think they could be, not to stop suddenly as this could cause harm to them or the baby. The assessor should arrange an assessment for medically assisted withdrawal as soon as possible.

Initial assessment

At the initial assessment, the assessor should:

seek to build a trusting relationship using a trauma-informed approach

discuss antenatal care and make an urgent referral through the local maternity services pathway, if the pregnant woman or person is not engaged with this already

speak to their GP, maternity services and other relevant services

make a safeguarding (child protection) referral in line with legislation and organisational safeguarding procedures, where there may be a risk of significant harm to the unborn child (see section 24.7.4 on safeguarding)

refer the woman or person to sexual health services or to their GP for advice and counselling if they are considering a termination

provide accessible information and advice on the risks of alcohol use during pregnancy, including FASD , as set out in section 24.5 on principles and interventions for working with all women and other people who are pregnant

, as set out in section 24.5 on principles and interventions for working with all women and other people who are pregnant take actions to support and maintain the woman or person’s engagement with treatment (see section 24.7.3)

involve fathers, partners or family members unless it is not safe or appropriate (see section 24.7.6 on partner and family involvement)

Alcohol treatment services should have effective pathways with maternity and midwifery services. In many areas, this will be through their local specialist midwife services or a named substance misuse midwife. If the pregnant woman or person is not yet engaged with antenatal care, the alcohol treatment practitioner should rapidly refer them through these pathways. If there are no local specialist or substance use maternity pathways, the alcohol treatment practitioner should refer the pregnant woman or person to the local named safeguarding midwife or locally designated maternity pathway for problem alcohol or drug use.

Assessing for medically assisted withdrawal and health conditions

If the woman or person is (or may possibly be) alcohol dependent, a specialist clinician in the alcohol treatment service should assess them for medically assisted withdrawal as quickly as possible and refer them for this where required. The plan for medically assisted withdrawal and for subsequent care should involve the obstetrician (see section 24.13.2 on pharmacological interventions below). The obstetrician should discuss with the woman or person:

the risks and benefits of this intervention

how these risks and benefits apply to them

the necessary information for them to make an informed decision about the treatment

Clinicians should consider specialist inpatient medically assisted withdrawal for women and other people who are pregnant, because these settings should have the necessary facilities and staff competencies. The multi-agency team, including the obstetrician, should also assess with the woman or person whether it would be appropriate for them to begin residential rehabilitation after medically assisted withdrawal.

The specialist alcohol treatment clinician should make a thorough assessment of the person’s:

alcohol use

substance use (including illicit drug use, prescription medication, whether prescribed or obtained illicitly, and over the counter medication or herbal medicines)

tobacco use

physical health

mental health needs

They should make referrals to appropriate health services if needed and provide (or refer to) smoking cessation advice and support where needed.

The clinician should provide ongoing monitoring of the woman or person’s physical and mental health and share information with:

maternity services

primary and secondary care health services

safeguarding services

other relevant services

24.13.2 Pharmacological interventions for alcohol dependence during pregnancy

You can find guidance on pharmacological interventions during pregnancy and during breastfeeding in section 10.6.4 in chapter 10 on pharmacological interventions.

You should read section 10.6.4 if you are considering prescribing for medically assisted withdrawal during pregnancy or during breastfeeding. It includes guidance on medications that should not be used during pregnancy for safety reasons.

Medication for relapse prevention is not normally recommended for someone who is pregnant or breastfeeding, but you should read guidance on this in section 10.6.4 of chapter 10 for further consideration.

Assessing social factors including domestic abuse

The main assessor should make sure they assess social factors, including domestic abuse, since pregnancy is a risk factor for domestic abuse. During pregnancy, domestic abuse may increase or begin for the first time. So, assessors, specialist clinicians and keyworkers should be vigilant and ask sensitively about domestic abuse at assessment and subsequent reviews and make referrals where necessary.

See section 24.7.6 on domestic abuse and also guidance on assessing domestic abuse in section 4.9.12 in chapter 4 on assessment and treatment and recovery planning.

There is more comprehensive guidance in chapter 22 on people experiencing or perpetrating domestic abuse. The assessor should also be aware that women or other people who have experienced sexual trauma may find pregnancy and giving birth stressful and potentially retraumatising. Staff should take particular care to use a trauma-informed approach for all aspects of the woman’s care.

24.13.3 Multi-agency assessment and treatment and recovery planning

When carrying out the assessment and developing a personalised treatment and recovery plan with the woman or person, alcohol treatment clinicians and practitioners should make referrals where appropriate. They should also work jointly with other relevant services and contribute to a multidisciplinary, multi-agency approach. You should follow the guidance in section 24.7.5 on a multidisciplinary and multi-agency approach.

It is particularly important that treatment and recovery plans and risk management plans are frequently reviewed. This is because needs and risks could change significantly throughout pregnancy and after the birth.

The personalised alcohol treatment and recovery plan should be aligned with other plans including antenatal plans and safeguarding plans. Services should share relevant information with one another if the needs or risks change.

24.13.4 Assessment and treatment and recovery planning after the birth

Services should recognise that the perinatal period (pregnancy and a year after the birth) can be a vulnerable time where the woman or person may be at greater risk of returning to problem alcohol use and at increased risk of mental health problems. Even if a woman or person did not drink during their pregnancy, she may be at greater risk of returning to problem alcohol use after the birth of the baby.

The alcohol treatment keyworker should seek to re-engage the woman or person soon after the birth and continue to review their alcohol use and offer support regularly. The alcohol treatment service should offer flexible support. For example, the service should consider offering home visits in the early weeks or months after the birth.

The alcohol treatment service should offer ongoing psychosocial support for as long as the woman or person needs it. Services should not stop offering support based on a policy that sets standard limits for length of time in treatment. Decisions about ending alcohol treatment should be part of multidisciplinary, multi-agency care planning and review and should fully involve the woman or person.

The alcohol treatment practitioner should work with other agencies in the multi-agency team to make sure the woman or person can access appropriate support for their mental health and for parenting where needed. For example, this could be support from the perinatal mental health team, health visitors or from children’s services and family hubs. You should read the guidance in section 24.7.7 on this.

Services should make sure that staff are aware of and contribute to managing other increased risks during the perinatal period. This is because:

alcohol is a significant risk factor for sudden unexpected deaths in infants (see section 24.11.1)

problem alcohol use is a risk factor for maternal deaths in the first year after birth (see section 24.4)

safeguarding reviews show that infants aged 0 to 2 years are the highest risk group for death and serious harm (NSPCC, 2023)

Where there has been an alcohol exposed pregnancy, services should offer advice on contraception soon after the birth of the baby or refer the woman or person to sexual health services for this advice (see section 24.10).

In some areas there may be specialist services for children, parents and families affected by parental problem alcohol or drug use. Where this is the case, the woman or person should be introduced to this service and offered the option of engaging with it.

Peer support workers who are mothers or parents with past problem alcohol use may be supportive for women and other people during the perinatal period.

24.13.5 Women or other people presenting to the service in the first year after giving birth

Women or other people presenting to the alcohol treatment service for the first time in the year after giving birth should be treated as a priority and offered assessment and treatment as quickly as possible. This is because of the increased risks to mother or parent and baby during this period. Assessment and treatment planning should then follow the recommendations above. If the baby is at risk of significant harm, the service must make a child safeguarding referral and follow national safeguarding guidance and organisational procedures (see annex 1 for information on national legislation and guidance).

24.13.6 Psychosocial interventions

The alcohol treatment service keyworker should offer structured support at regular intervals during pregnancy, and in the year after the birth, to make sure the woman or person is adequately supported around risk of relapse at a vulnerable time.

Where the alcohol treatment service has trained psychologists, they should offer psychological treatments, if the assessment shows these would be appropriate. You can find guidance on psychosocial interventions in chapter 5.

The alcohol treatment service should co-ordinate the psychosocial support they provide with other services in the multi-agency team and provide advocacy where necessary. You can find further information on multi-agency working in section 24.7.5 and 24.7.7.