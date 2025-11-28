Care plan

See definition of ‘treatment and recovery plan (or care plan)’ in this glossary.

Carer’s assessment

Anyone who is an unpaid carer for a family member or friend has the right to have their own needs assessed by their local authority social care services (or a service the local authority commissions). This assessment is for the carer and is separate from the needs of the person they care for. The local authority uses the assessment to decide what services they can offer. The right to an assessment is underpinned by legislation and statutory guidance (see annex 1 for more information).

Child in need

A child in need is defined under the Children Act 1989 as a child:

who is unlikely to achieve or maintain a reasonable level of health or development without the provision of services

whose health and development is likely to be significantly or further impaired without the provision of services

who is disabled

Local authorities have a duty to provide support to a child in need.

Child protection

Statutory guidance Working together to safeguard children defines child protection as:

part of safeguarding and promoting welfare. This refers to the activity that is undertaken to protect specific children who are suffering, or are likely to suffer, significant harm.

See definition of ‘significant harm’ in this glossary. Also, see definition of ‘safeguarding (children)’.

Clinical supervision

In these guidelines, clinical supervision is defined as a collaborative, formal process between a supervisor and supervisee that takes place in a service or workplace. It is part of the overall training and development of clinicians and alcohol and drug workers.

Clinical supervision helps the supervisee to:

develop their competencies

ensure that they follow current ethical, organisational and professional standards in their practice

promote their wellbeing

It is important that clinical supervision involves reflective practice (as defined in this glossary).

Clinician

In these guidelines, a clinician is a registered professional (see definition in this glossary) delivering interventions to people with problem alcohol use. For example, this includes:

doctors

nurses

clinical psychologists

counsellors

allied registered health and care professionals

Common mental health conditions

Common mental health conditions include depression, and anxiety disorders such as:

generalised anxiety disorder

panic disorder

obsessive-compulsive disorder

social anxiety disorder

phobias

post-traumatic stress disorder

Complex needs

In these guidelines, complex needs refer to needs that significantly affect people’s functioning. They may be caused or made worse by alcohol use or may be independent of it. Complex needs can include but are not limited to:

other substance use

mental or physical health conditions

conditions affecting cognition such as alcohol related brain damage

domestic abuse

sexual exploitation and violence

homelessness

interaction with the criminal justice system

When a person has several of these needs, this is often referred to as ‘multiple and complex needs’, ‘multiple disadvantage’ (see definition in this glossary) or ‘severe and multiple disadvantage’.

Controlled drinking

See the definition of ‘moderate drinking’ in this glossary.

Co-occurring conditions

Co-occurring conditions is when a person has more than one condition or illness at the same time. In these guidelines, this usually means when a person has problem alcohol use alongside mental or physical health conditions or problem drug use. Co-occurring conditions are also sometimes referred to as ‘comorbidities’.

You can find more information on co-occurring conditions and an alcohol use disorder in:

chapter 18 on people with co-occurring mental health conditions

chapter 19 on people with co-occurring physical health conditions

Controlling or coercive behaviour

Controlling or coercive behaviour is a form of domestic abuse. It is a pattern of behaviour whereby a person repeatedly controls the behaviour of another person that they are personally connected to (for example, an intimate partner, ex-partner or family member).

A perpetrator using controlling or coercive behaviour aims to make the victim feel scared, inferior and/or dependent. Controlling or coercive behaviour can include but is not limited to:

controlling who the victim has contact with, including cutting the victim off from personal and professional support

controlling daily aspects of the victims’ life, such as what they wear, where they go and what money they spend

threats or humiliating and intimidating actions aimed at harming, frightening or punishing the victim

For a full legal definition of the offence of controlling or coercive behaviour, see relevant national domestic abuse legislation in annex 1.

Cultural competence

In this guideline, cultural competence means the ability of organisations and individual practitioners to effectively deliver services that meet the social, faith, cultural and linguistic needs of people from diverse communities. See section 2.3.2 for a more detailed description of cultural competence.