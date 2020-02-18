Veterans living in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales

Overview

If you are a service person or veteran living in Scotland, Northern Ireland or Wales, you can get further help and information from the following places.

Veterans’ Gateway

The Veterans’ Gateway can put veterans and their families in touch with the organisations best placed to help with the information, advice and support they need from healthcare and housing to employability, finances, personal relationships and more.

From the Veterans’ Gateway self help page, you can search for help and support specific to your location. Just select where you live and what type of help or support you need, this will take you directly to the information which is most relevant to you.

Scotland

Northern Ireland

nidirect is the official government website for Northern Ireland citizens, telephone contact details are available from the website

Northern Ireland does not have a dedicated phone number for medical advice like the NHS - instead contact local out of hours service from nidirect

Wales