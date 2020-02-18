Guidance
Housing advice for veterans
Information and useful services for veterans seeking housing advice and support.
Overview
Get veteran focused help and information on the different types of housing support available from the Veterans’ Gateway:
- Finding a home
- Homelessness
- Owning a home
- Renting a home
- Eviction and repossession
- Care homes and supported housing
Veterans’ Gateway
The Veterans’ Gateway can put veterans and their families in touch with the organisation best placed to help with the information, advice and support they need from healthcare and housing to employability, finances, personal relationships and more.