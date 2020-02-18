Guidance

Housing advice for veterans

Information and useful services for veterans seeking housing advice and support.

Ministry of Defence and Veterans UK

Overview

Get veteran focused help and information on the different types of housing support available from the Veterans’ Gateway:

Veterans’ Gateway

The Veterans’ Gateway can put veterans and their families in touch with the organisation best placed to help with the information, advice and support they need from healthcare and housing to employability, finances, personal relationships and more.

