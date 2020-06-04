UK National Action Plan (NAP) on Women, Peace and Security (WPS) 2018 to 2022: report to Parliament (December 2019)
This report documents the progress made during the second year of the most recent UK National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security 2018 to 2022.
The second report for the 2018 to 2022 UK National Action Plan (NAP) on Women, Peace and Security reviews the UK government’s progress in meeting our commitments during 2019. It helps to ensure that the UK’s foreign policy consciously and consistently protects and includes women and girls. The Foreign Secretary laid it in Parliament with a written ministerial statement.
The report provides an update on how the government is implementing the 5-year strategy. It explains how the UK will meet its commitments under UN Security Council Resolution 1325 to reduce the impact of conflict on women and girls, through promoting their full, effective and meaningful participation in conflict resolution and peacebuilding.
The NAP applies globally, but this report focuses on how we are implementing it in 9 countries:
- Afghanistan
- Democratic Republic of Congo
- Iraq
- Libya
- Myanmar
- Nigeria
- Somalia
- South Sudan
- Syria
The Foreign and Commonwealth Office, the Department for International Development and the Ministry of Defence implement the NAP, with technical support from the Stabilisation Unit.
