UK National Action Plan (NAP) on Women, Peace and Security (WPS) 2018 to 2022: report to Parliament (December 2019)

The second report for the 2018 to 2022 UK National Action Plan ( NAP ) on Women, Peace and Security reviews the UK government’s progress in meeting our commitments during 2019. It helps to ensure that the UK’s foreign policy consciously and consistently protects and includes women and girls. The Foreign Secretary laid it in Parliament with a written ministerial statement.

The report provides an update on how the government is implementing the 5-year strategy. It explains how the UK will meet its commitments under UN Security Council Resolution 1325 to reduce the impact of conflict on women and girls, through promoting their full, effective and meaningful participation in conflict resolution and peacebuilding.

The NAP applies globally, but this report focuses on how we are implementing it in 9 countries:

Afghanistan

Democratic Republic of Congo

Iraq

Libya

Myanmar

Nigeria

Somalia

South Sudan

Syria

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office, the Department for International Development and the Ministry of Defence implement the NAP , with technical support from the Stabilisation Unit.