UK national action plan on women, peace and security 2018 to 2022

This national action plan is the UK government’s 5-year strategy for how we will meet our Women, Peace and Security commitments under United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 to reduce the impact of conflict on women and girls and to promote their inclusion in conflict resolution. It is part of wider efforts to ensure that the UK’s foreign policy consciously and consistently delivers for women and girls.

It provides a framework to ensure that the provisions of UNSCR 1325 and associated Resolutions are incorporated into the government’s defence, diplomacy and development work, centred around 7 strategic outcomes. The national action plan applies globally; annual reports will include how it is being implemented in 9 focus countries.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office, the Department for International Development and the Ministry of Defence have developed the national action plan with support from the Stabilisation Unit.