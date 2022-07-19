UK National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security 2018 to 2022: report to Parliament 2021

The fourth report for the 2018 to 2022 UK National Action Plan (NAP) on Women, Peace and Security reviews the UK government’s progress in meeting our commitments during 2021. It helps to ensure that UK foreign policy consciously and consistently protects and includes women and girls. Minister Ford made it in Parliament with a Written Ministerial Statement.

The report provides an update on how the government is implementing the 5-year strategy. It explains how the UK will meet its commitments under UN Security Council Resolution 1325. This Resolution aims to reduce the impact of conflict on women and girls, through promoting their full, equal and meaningful participation in conflict resolution and peacebuilding.

The NAP applies globally, but this report covers how we are implementing it in 9 countries:

Afghanistan

Democratic Republic of Congo

Iraq

Libya

Myanmar

Nigeria

Somalia

South Sudan

Syria

The report also covers Yemen even though it is not a focus country. Due to the current humanitarian crisis and ongoing conflict and peace efforts, the UK identified Yemen as a priority country for 2021 for women’s meaningful participation in peace processes.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and the Ministry of Defence implement the NAP, with technical support from the former Stabilisation Unit.