UK National Action Plan (NAP) on Women, Peace and Security (WPS) 2018 to 2022: report to Parliament (December 2018)

The first report for the current UK National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security 2018 to 2022 ( NAP ) reviews UK progress in delivering our commitments over the past year. It forms part of wider efforts to ensure that the UK’s foreign policy consciously and consistently protects and includes women and girls. It was laid in Parliament with a written ministerial statement by the Foreign Secretary.

The report provides an update on how the government is implementing the 5-year strategy. It captures how the UK will meet its commitments under UN Security Council Resolution 1325 to reduce the impact of conflict on women and girls, through promoting their inclusion in conflict resolution and peacebuilding.

The NAP applies globally, but this report focuses on how we are implementing it in the 9 focus countries: Afghanistan, Burma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Iraq, Libya, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Syria.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office, the Department for International Development and the Ministry of Defence implement the NAP , with technical support from the Stabilisation Unit.