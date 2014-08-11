Support services for ex-service personnel

Guidance

Published 11 August 2014
Ministry of Defence

The Iraq Historic Allegations Team (IHAT) has a responsibility to make sure that the people we contact during the course of our investigations know how to access support, should they need help dealing with issues such as post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The map has been removed as it is no longer relevant.

