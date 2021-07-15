Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: Africa annual review summaries 2019 to 2020
This page provides the annual review summaries for the Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) programme in Africa.
Documents
Africa Peace and Security annual review summary 2019 to 2020
ODT, 17.1KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
East Africa Crime and Justice annual review summary 2019 to 2020
ODT, 16.9KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
East Africa Migration annual review summary 2019 to 2020
ODT, 15.1KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
East Africa Preventing Violent Extremism annual review summary 2019 to 2020
ODT, 17KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
East Africa Security Programme annual review summary 2019 to 2020
ODT, 17.6KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Ethiopia annual review summary 2019 to 2020
ODT, 15.1KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Niger Delta and Maritime Security annual review summary 2019 to 2020
ODT, 17.3KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Nigeria Countering Organised Crime and Corruption annual review summary 2019 to 2020
ODT, 17KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Nigeria Security and Justice Reform annual review summary 2019 to 2020
ODT, 17.2KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
North East Nigeria Security and Conflict and Stabilisation annual review summary 2019 to 2020
ODT, 20.9KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Sahel Defence and Security annual review summary 2019 to 2020
ODT, 16.4KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Sahel Stabilisation annual review summary 2019 to 2020
ODT, 16.1KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Somalia Counter Extremism annual review summary 2019 to 2020
ODT, 17KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Somalia Security Sector Reform annual review summary 2019 to 2020
ODT, 17.2KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Somalia Stabilisation annual review summary 2019 to 2020
ODT, 15.9KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Somaliland annual review summary 2019 to 2020
ODT, 16.9KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
South Sudan Conflict Reduction annual review summary 2019 to 2020
ODT, 17.8KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Strengthening Security and Resilience in Sierra Leone and Neighbouring Countries annual review summary 2019 to 2020
ODT, 14.7KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Sudan Conflict Reduction and Stabilisation annual review summary 2019 to 2020
ODT, 16.1KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Zimbabwe Security and Justice annual review summary 2019 to 2020
ODT, 15.2KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Details
All Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) programmes are subject to rigorous annual reviews. These reviews assess:
- technical and programme management standards including financial and risk management, value for money, conflict and gender sensitivity
- contextual factors such as changes to the political environment
An expert team, usually of 3 people, conduct these reviews. At least one person is independent from the programme. The team scores assessments at output level (the direct result of programme activities) and outcome level (the changes that these outputs deliver). Scores are on a scale of A+, where outputs or outcomes exceed expectations, to C, where outputs or outcomes substantially did not meet expectations.
The CSSF aims to publish information for all programmes. However, due to the highly sensitive nature of some of the CSSF’s work, it is not possible to publish details of all programmes. The 2 main reasons why we may not be able to publish programme documents are:
- to protect national security
- for the safety and security of beneficiaries, partners and partner governments
The 2 largest CSSF delivery partners, the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) and the Department for International Development (DFID) have merged to form the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). As these reviews look back to the achievements of the 2019 to 2020 reporting period, programmes still refer to the lead department at that time.