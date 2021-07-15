Policy paper

Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: Africa annual review summaries 2019 to 2020

This page provides the annual review summaries for the Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) programme in Africa.

From:
Conflict, Stability and Security Fund, Foreign & Commonwealth Office, Department for International Development, Ministry of Defence, Home Office, Crown Prosecution Service, and National Crime Agency
Published
15 July 2021

Documents

Africa Peace and Security annual review summary 2019 to 2020

ODT, 17.1KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email fcdo.correspondence@fcdo.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

East Africa Crime and Justice annual review summary 2019 to 2020

ODT, 16.9KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email fcdo.correspondence@fcdo.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

East Africa Migration annual review summary 2019 to 2020

ODT, 15.1KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email fcdo.correspondence@fcdo.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

East Africa Preventing Violent Extremism annual review summary 2019 to 2020

ODT, 17KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email fcdo.correspondence@fcdo.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

East Africa Security Programme annual review summary 2019 to 2020

ODT, 17.6KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email fcdo.correspondence@fcdo.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Ethiopia annual review summary 2019 to 2020

ODT, 15.1KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email fcdo.correspondence@fcdo.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Niger Delta and Maritime Security annual review summary 2019 to 2020

ODT, 17.3KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email fcdo.correspondence@fcdo.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Nigeria Countering Organised Crime and Corruption annual review summary 2019 to 2020

ODT, 17KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email fcdo.correspondence@fcdo.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Nigeria Security and Justice Reform annual review summary 2019 to 2020

ODT, 17.2KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email fcdo.correspondence@fcdo.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

North East Nigeria Security and Conflict and Stabilisation annual review summary 2019 to 2020

ODT, 20.9KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email fcdo.correspondence@fcdo.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Sahel Defence and Security annual review summary 2019 to 2020

ODT, 16.4KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email fcdo.correspondence@fcdo.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Sahel Stabilisation annual review summary 2019 to 2020

ODT, 16.1KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email fcdo.correspondence@fcdo.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Somalia Counter Extremism annual review summary 2019 to 2020

ODT, 17KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email fcdo.correspondence@fcdo.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Somalia Security Sector Reform annual review summary 2019 to 2020

ODT, 17.2KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email fcdo.correspondence@fcdo.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Somalia Stabilisation annual review summary 2019 to 2020

ODT, 15.9KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email fcdo.correspondence@fcdo.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Somaliland annual review summary 2019 to 2020

ODT, 16.9KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email fcdo.correspondence@fcdo.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

South Sudan Conflict Reduction annual review summary 2019 to 2020

ODT, 17.8KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email fcdo.correspondence@fcdo.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Strengthening Security and Resilience in Sierra Leone and Neighbouring Countries annual review summary 2019 to 2020

ODT, 14.7KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email fcdo.correspondence@fcdo.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Sudan Conflict Reduction and Stabilisation annual review summary 2019 to 2020

ODT, 16.1KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email fcdo.correspondence@fcdo.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Zimbabwe Security and Justice annual review summary 2019 to 2020

ODT, 15.2KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email fcdo.correspondence@fcdo.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

All Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) programmes are subject to rigorous annual reviews. These reviews assess:

  • technical and programme management standards including financial and risk management, value for money, conflict and gender sensitivity
  • contextual factors such as changes to the political environment

An expert team, usually of 3 people, conduct these reviews. At least one person is independent from the programme. The team scores assessments at output level (the direct result of programme activities) and outcome level (the changes that these outputs deliver). Scores are on a scale of A+, where outputs or outcomes exceed expectations, to C, where outputs or outcomes substantially did not meet expectations.

The CSSF aims to publish information for all programmes. However, due to the highly sensitive nature of some of the CSSF’s work, it is not possible to publish details of all programmes. The 2 main reasons why we may not be able to publish programme documents are:

  • to protect national security
  • for the safety and security of beneficiaries, partners and partner governments

The 2 largest CSSF delivery partners, the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) and the Department for International Development (DFID) have merged to form the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). As these reviews look back to the achievements of the 2019 to 2020 reporting period, programmes still refer to the lead department at that time.

Published 15 July 2021

Related content

Brexit

Check what you need to do