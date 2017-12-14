Collection
Conflict, Stability and Security Fund programmes: annual reviews
- Foreign & Commonwealth Office, Department for International Development, Home Office, Ministry of Defence, and Stabilisation Unit
- International defence commitments, Overseas aid effectiveness, and Overseas aid transparency
- 14 December 2017
This page provides summaries of annual reviews for CSSF programmes from all our regions, and an overview of the annual review process.
Teams of programme management and/or sector experts, from inside and outside of government conducted annual review for nearly all Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) programmes were. Programmes are scored according to the results the programme achieves against its original plan and strategy.
A small number have been exempted from publication, due to the sensitivity of the programme or the risk of putting this information into the public domain to both UK government and implementing partners’ staff.
The CSSF, alongside other all other Official Development Assistance (ODA) spending departments, is working to improve on transparency, aiming to meet the government’s commitment to meet the standards of International Aid Transparency Initiative by 2020.
2016 to 2017 reviews
Conflict, Stability and Security Fund annual reviews 2016 to 2017: overview
- Corporate report
Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: annual reviews for Afghanistan programmes 2016 to 2017
- Corporate report
Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: annual reviews for Africa programmes 2016 to 2017
- Corporate report
Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: annual reviews for Americas programmes 2016 to 2017
- Corporate report
Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: annual reviews for Middle East and North Africa programmes 2016 to 2017
- Corporate report
Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: annual reviews for UK Overseas Territories programmes 2016 to 2017
- Corporate report
Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: annual reviews for South Asia programmes 2016 to 2017
- Corporate report
Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: annual review for migration 2016 to 2017
- Corporate report
Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: annual reviews for multilateral programmes 2016 to 2017
- Corporate report
