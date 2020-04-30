Policy paper

Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: Middle East and North Africa annual review summaries 2018 to 2019

This page provides the annual review summaries for the Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) programme in Middle East and North Africa.

Published 30 April 2020
From:
Department for International Development, Foreign & Commonwealth Office, Home Office, Conflict, Stability and Security Fund, Ministry of Defence, National Crime Agency, and Department for International Trade

Documents

Algeria annual review summary

Combined Iraq annual review summary

Egypt annual review summary

Jordan Defence and Borders annual review summary

Jordan Economic Sustainability annual review summary

Jordan Internal Security annual review summary

Jordan Political Stability annual review summary

Lebanon Community Stability annual review summary

Lebanon Security annual review summary

Libya annual review summary

Middle East Peace Process (MEPP) annual review summary

Morocco annual review summary

North Africa Technical Assistance Facility annual review summary

North Africa Regional Co-operation Fund annual review summary

North Western Syria Programme: completion summary

Southern Syria Programme: completion summary

Tunisia annual review summary

Whole of Syria Programme: completion summary

Yemen annual review summary

Details

All Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) programmes are subject to rigorous annual reviews. These reviews assess:

  • technical and programme management standards including financial and risk management, value for money, conflict and gender sensitivity
  • contextual factors such as changes to the political environment

An expert team, usually of 3 people, conduct these reviews. At least one person is independent from the programme. Assessments are scored at output level (the direct result of programme activities) and outcome level (the changes that these outputs deliver). Scores are on a scale of A+, where outputs or outcomes exceed expectations, to C, where outputs or outcomes substantially did not meet expectations.

We aim to publish information for all CSSF programmes. However, due to the highly sensitive nature of some of the CSSF’s work, it is not possible to publish details of all programmes. The 2 main reasons why we may not be able to publish programme documents are to protect national security and the safety and security of beneficiaries, partners and partner governments.

