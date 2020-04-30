Policy paper

Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: multilateral and migration annual review summaries 2018 to 2019

This page provides the annual review summaries for the Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) on multilateral and migration programmes.

Border Force Cutters annual review summary

Championing Our Values annual review summary

Migration Eastern Route annual review summary

Organised Immigration Task Force (INVIGOR) annual review summary

Peacebuilding annual review summary

Peacekeeping annual review summary

Reintegration and Support for Returnees annual review summary

Security Capacity Building annual review summary

All Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) programmes are subject to rigorous annual reviews. These reviews assess:

  • technical and programme management standards including financial and risk management, value for money, conflict and gender sensitivity
  • contextual factors such as changes to the political environment

An expert team, usually of 3 people, conduct these reviews. At least one person is independent from the programme. Assessments are scored at output level (the direct result of programme activities) and outcome level (the changes that these outputs deliver). Scores are on a scale of A+, where outputs or outcomes exceed expectations, to C, where outputs or outcomes substantially did not meet expectations.

We aim to publish information for all CSSF programmes. However, due to the highly sensitive nature of some of the CSSF’s work, it is not possible to publish details of all programmes. The 2 main reasons why we may not be able to publish programme documents are to protect national security and the safety and security of beneficiaries, partners and partner governments.

