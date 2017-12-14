Corporate report

Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: annual reviews for UK Overseas Territories programmes 2016 to 2017

From:
Foreign & Commonwealth Office, Department for International Development, Home Office, Ministry of Defence, and Stabilisation Unit
Part of:
Conflict, Stability and Security Fund programmes: annual reviews, International defence commitments, Overseas aid effectiveness, and Overseas aid transparency
Published:
14 December 2017

This page includes annual review summaries of Conflict, Stability and Security Fund programmes in the UK Overseas Territories.

Documents

Overseas Territories Security, Good Governance and Disaster Management Programme: 2016 to 2017

PDF, 178KB, 2 pages

Overseas Territories Sovereignty, Defence and International Obligations: 2016 to 2017

PDF, 224KB, 2 pages

Overseas Territories Sustainable Economic Development: 2016 to 2017

PDF, 133KB, 2 pages

Details

The Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) annual review summaries for the UK Overseas Territories:

  • summarise programme performance
  • show what support the UK is providing through the programme
  • summarise progress and lessons learnt
  • make recommendations for the next year of the programme

The challenging nature of many of the places in which the CSSF works means that we cannot always give full details of projects or partners. This is to avoid putting them at risk and to fulfil our duty of care requirements.

Document information

Published: 14 December 2017

From: Foreign & Commonwealth Office Department for International Development Home Office Ministry of Defence Stabilisation Unit

Part of: Conflict, Stability and Security Fund programmes: annual reviews International defence commitments Overseas aid effectiveness Overseas aid transparency