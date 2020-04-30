Policy paper

Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: Africa annual review summaries 2018 to 2019

This page provides the annual review summaries for the Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) programme in Africa.

Published 30 April 2020
Department for International Development, Foreign & Commonwealth Office, Home Office, Conflict, Stability and Security Fund, Ministry of Defence, Crown Prosecution Service, and National Crime Agency

Africa Peace and Security annual review summary

ODT, 34.7KB

East Africa Crime and Justice annual review

ODT, 29KB

East Africa Preventing Violent Extremism annual review summary

ODT, 24.9KB

East Africa Regional Migration annual review summary

ODT, 19.7KB

East Africa Security annual review summary

ODT, 33.4KB

Great Lakes Programme: completion review summary

ODT, 34KB

Niger Delta and Maritime Security annual review summary

ODT, 34.8KB

Nigeria Security and Justice Reform annual review summary

ODT, 17.5KB

Nigeria Serious Organised Crime annual review summary

ODT, 31.5KB

North East Nigeria Security and Stabilisation annual review summary

ODT, 35.6KB

Sahel Defence and Security annual review summary

ODT, 50.2KB

Sahel Stabilisation annual review summary

ODT, 30.1KB

Somalia Countering Violent Extremism annual review summary

ODT, 33.9KB

Somalia Human Rights and Vulnerable Persons annual review summary

ODT, 34.6KB

Somalia Stabilisation Programme annual review summary

ODT, 36.2KB

Somaliland annual review summary

ODT, 35.5KB

South Sudan Conflict and Resilience annual review summary

ODT, 32.2KB

Strengthening Security and Resilience in Sierra Leone annual review summary

ODT, 36.5KB

Sudan Conflict Resilience and Stabilisation annual review summary

ODT, 40.1KB

All Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) programmes are subject to rigorous annual reviews. These reviews assess:

  • technical and programme management standards including financial and risk management, value for money, conflict and gender sensitivity

  • contextual factors such as changes to the political environment

An expert team, usually of 3 people, conduct these reviews. At least one person is independent from the programme. Assessments are scored at output level (the direct result of programme activities) and outcome level (the changes that these outputs deliver). Scores are on a scale of A+, where outputs or outcomes exceed expectations, to C, where outputs or outcomes substantially did not meet expectations.

We aim to publish information for all CSSF programmes. However, due to the highly sensitive nature of some of the CSSF’s work, it is not possible to publish details of all programmes. The 2 main reasons why we may not be able to publish programme documents are to protect national security and the safety and security of beneficiaries, partners and partner governments

Published 30 April 2020

