Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: annual reviews for Africa programmes 2016 to 2017

Foreign & Commonwealth Office, Department for International Development, Home Office, Ministry of Defence, and Stabilisation Unit
Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya, Mali, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, and Sudan
Ethiopia, Kenya, Mali, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, and Sudan
14 December 2017

This page includes annual review summaries of Conflict, Stability and Security Fund programmes in Africa

Documents

Africa Peace and Security: Improving African Responses to Crises: 2016 to 2017

PDF, 272KB, 2 pages

East Africa Criminality, Borders and Migration: 2016 to 2017

PDF, 141KB, 2 pages

Great Lakes: 2016 to 2017

PDF, 124KB, 2 pages

Nigeria Countering Organised Crime and Corruption: 2016 to 2017

PDF, 134KB, 2 pages

Nigeria Niger Delta Stability Programme: 2016 to 2017

PDF, 140KB, 2 pages

Nigeria Security and Justice Reform Programme: 2016 to 2017

PDF, 139KB, 2 pages

North East Nigeria Security and Conflict and Stabilisation: 2016 to 2017

PDF, 140KB, 2 pages

Sahel Conflict Reduction: 2016 to 2017

PDF, 137KB, 2 pages

Sahel Multilateral Programme: 2016 to 2017

PDF, 138KB, 2 pages

Sierra Leone and Neighbouring Countries: Strengthening Security and Resilience, 2016 to 2017

PDF, 308KB, 2 pages

Somalia early recovery stabilisation in newly or recently recovered areas: 2016 to 2017

PDF, 119KB, 2 pages

Somaliland (Somalia) Programme: 2016 to 2017

PDF, 194KB, 4 pages

South Sudan National Level Conflict Reduction: 2016 to 2017

PDF, 136KB, 2 pages

South Sudan Sub-national Conflict Reduction Programme: 2016 to 2017

PDF, 125KB, 2 pages

Sudan Irregular Migration and Countering Extremism: 2016 to 2017

PDF, 140KB, 2 pages

Sudan National and Local Level Conflict Reduction: 2016 to 2017

PDF, 127KB, 2 pages

Details

The Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) annual review summaries for Africa:

  • summarise programme performance
  • show what support the UK is providing through the programme
  • summarise progress and lessons learnt
  • make recommendations for the next year of the programme

The challenging nature of many of the places in which the CSSF works means that we cannot always give full details of projects or partners. This is to avoid putting them at risk and to fulfil our duty of care requirements.

