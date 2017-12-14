Corporate report
Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: annual reviews for Africa programmes 2016 to 2017
This page includes annual review summaries of Conflict, Stability and Security Fund programmes in Africa
Documents
Africa Peace and Security: Improving African Responses to Crises: 2016 to 2017
PDF, 272KB, 2 pages
East Africa Criminality, Borders and Migration: 2016 to 2017
PDF, 141KB, 2 pages
Great Lakes: 2016 to 2017
PDF, 124KB, 2 pages
Nigeria Countering Organised Crime and Corruption: 2016 to 2017
PDF, 134KB, 2 pages
Nigeria Niger Delta Stability Programme: 2016 to 2017
PDF, 140KB, 2 pages
Nigeria Security and Justice Reform Programme: 2016 to 2017
PDF, 139KB, 2 pages
North East Nigeria Security and Conflict and Stabilisation: 2016 to 2017
PDF, 140KB, 2 pages
Sahel Conflict Reduction: 2016 to 2017
PDF, 137KB, 2 pages
Sahel Multilateral Programme: 2016 to 2017
PDF, 138KB, 2 pages
Somaliland (Somalia) Programme: 2016 to 2017
PDF, 194KB, 4 pages
South Sudan National Level Conflict Reduction: 2016 to 2017
PDF, 136KB, 2 pages
South Sudan Sub-national Conflict Reduction Programme: 2016 to 2017
PDF, 125KB, 2 pages
Sudan Irregular Migration and Countering Extremism: 2016 to 2017
PDF, 140KB, 2 pages
Sudan National and Local Level Conflict Reduction: 2016 to 2017
PDF, 127KB, 2 pages
Details
The Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) annual review summaries for Africa:
- summarise programme performance
- show what support the UK is providing through the programme
- summarise progress and lessons learnt
- make recommendations for the next year of the programme
The challenging nature of many of the places in which the CSSF works means that we cannot always give full details of projects or partners. This is to avoid putting them at risk and to fulfil our duty of care requirements.
