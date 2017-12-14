Corporate report
Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: annual reviews for Middle East and North Africa programmes 2016 to 2017
- Foreign & Commonwealth Office, Department for International Development, Home Office, Ministry of Defence, and Stabilisation Unit
- Conflict, Stability and Security Fund programmes: annual reviews, International defence commitments, Overseas aid effectiveness, Overseas aid transparency, Algeria Egypt, Iraq, Libya, Morocco, Syria, Tunisia, and Yemen
- 14 December 2017
This page includes annual review summaries of Conflict, Stability and Security Fund programmes in the Middle East and North Africa.
Documents
Algeria North Africa Good Governance Fund (NAGGF): 2016 to 2017
PDF, 125KB, 2 pages
Egypt North Africa Good Governance Fund (NAGGF): 2016 to 2017
PDF, 125KB, 2 pages
Iraq Reconciliation and Reform Programmes: 2016 to 2017
PDF, 166KB, 2 pages
Iraq Resilience and Stabilisation: 2016 to 2017
PDF, 218KB, 2 pages
Lebanon Security Programme: 2016 to 2017
PDF, 139KB, 2 pages
Libya North Africa Good Governance Fund (NAGGF): 2016 to 2017
PDF, 129KB, 2 pages
Morocco North Africa Good Governance Fund (NAGGF): 2016 to 2017
PDF, 23.3KB, 2 pages
North Africa Good Governance Fund (NAGGF): 2016 to 2017
PDF, 114KB, 1 page
Syria Security Strand: 2016 to 2017
PDF, 269KB, 2 pages
Tunisia North Africa Good Governance Fund (NAGGF): 2016 to 2017
PDF, 138KB, 2 pages
Yemen programme: 2016 to 2017
PDF, 138KB, 2 pages
Details
The Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) annual review summaries for the Middle East and North Africa:
- summarise programme performance
- show what support the UK is providing through the programme
- summarise progress and lessons learnt
- make recommendations for the next year of the programme
The challenging nature of many of the places in which the CSSF works means that we cannot always give full details of projects or partners. This is to avoid putting them at risk and to fulfil our duty of care requirements.
