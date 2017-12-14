Corporate report

Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: annual reviews for Middle East and North Africa programmes 2016 to 2017

Foreign & Commonwealth Office, Department for International Development, Home Office, Ministry of Defence, and Stabilisation Unit
Conflict, Stability and Security Fund programmes: annual reviews, International defence commitments, Overseas aid effectiveness, Overseas aid transparency, Algeria
Egypt, Iraq, Libya, Morocco, Syria, Tunisia, and Yemen
14 December 2017

This page includes annual review summaries of Conflict, Stability and Security Fund programmes in the Middle East and North Africa.

Algeria North Africa Good Governance Fund (NAGGF): 2016 to 2017

PDF, 125KB, 2 pages

Egypt North Africa Good Governance Fund (NAGGF): 2016 to 2017

PDF, 125KB, 2 pages

Iraq Reconciliation and Reform Programmes: 2016 to 2017

PDF, 166KB, 2 pages

Iraq Resilience and Stabilisation: 2016 to 2017

PDF, 218KB, 2 pages

Lebanon Security Programme: 2016 to 2017

PDF, 139KB, 2 pages

Libya North Africa Good Governance Fund (NAGGF): 2016 to 2017

PDF, 129KB, 2 pages

Morocco North Africa Good Governance Fund (NAGGF): 2016 to 2017

PDF, 23.3KB, 2 pages

North Africa Good Governance Fund (NAGGF): 2016 to 2017

PDF, 114KB, 1 page

Syria Security Strand: 2016 to 2017

PDF, 269KB, 2 pages

Tunisia North Africa Good Governance Fund (NAGGF): 2016 to 2017

PDF, 138KB, 2 pages

Yemen programme: 2016 to 2017

PDF, 138KB, 2 pages

The Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) annual review summaries for the Middle East and North Africa:

  • summarise programme performance
  • show what support the UK is providing through the programme
  • summarise progress and lessons learnt
  • make recommendations for the next year of the programme

The challenging nature of many of the places in which the CSSF works means that we cannot always give full details of projects or partners. This is to avoid putting them at risk and to fulfil our duty of care requirements.

