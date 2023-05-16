Policy paper

Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: Africa annual review summaries 2020 to 2021

This page provides the annual review summaries for the Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) programmes in Africa.

From:
Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, Conflict, Stability and Security Fund, Foreign & Commonwealth Office, Department for International Development, Home Office
Ministry of Defence, Crown Prosecution Service, and National Crime Agency
Published
16 May 2023

Documents

CSSF Africa Peace and Security Programme completion review summary 2020 to 2021

CSSF East Africa Crime and Justice Programme completion review summary 2020 to 2021

CSSF East Africa PCVE Programme annual review summary 2020 to 2021

CSSF East Africa Security Programme completion review summary 2020 to 2021

CSSF Ethiopia Programme completion review summary 2020 to 2021

CSSF Niger Delta and Maritime Security Programme completion review summary 2020 to 2021

CSSF Nigeria COVID-19 Response Programme completion review summary 2020 to 2021

CSSF Nigeria SJRP Programme completion review summary 2020 to 2021

CSSF Nigeria SOC Programme completion review summary 2020 to 2021

CSSF Nigeria WPS Programme completion review summary 2020 to 2021

CSSF North East Nigeria Programme completion review summary 2020 to 2021

CSSF Sahel DS Programme completion review summary 2020 to 2021

CSSF Sahel Stabilisation Programme completion review summary 2020 to 2021

CSSF Somalia Counter Extremism Programme completion review summary 2020 to 2021

CSSF Somalia SSR Programme completion review summary 2020 to 2021

CSSF Somalia Stabilisation Programme completion review summary 2020 to 2021

CSSF Sudan Transitional Programme completion review summary 2020 to 2021

CSSF Zimbabwe Programme completion review summary 2020 to 2021

Details

All Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) programmes are reviewed carefully each year. These reviews assess:

  • technical and programme management standards including financial and risk management, value for money, conflict and gender sensitivity
  • contextual factors such as changes to the political environment
  • the outputs and outcomes during the year

Lessons learned are also identified.

An expert team conducts these reviews and include at least one team member who is independent from the programme. The team assesses at 2 levels: output (the direct result of programme activities) and outcome (the changes that these outputs deliver). Assessment scores are on a scale of 4, where outputs or outcomes meet or exceed expectations, to 1, where most targets were not met.

The CSSF team aims to publish information for all programmes. However, because some of the CSSF’s work is very sensitive, we cannot publish details of all programmes. The 2 main reasons for this are:

  • to protect national security
  • for the safety and security of beneficiaries, partners and partner governments

The 2 largest CSSF partners, the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) and the Department for International Development (DFID), merged to form the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). As these reviews cover the 2020 to 2021 financial year, they still refer to the lead department at that time.

