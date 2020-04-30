Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: Eastern Europe, Central Asia and Western Balkans annual review summaries 2018 to 2019

All Conflict, Stability and Security Fund ( CSSF ) programmes are subject to rigorous annual reviews. These reviews assess:

technical and programme management standards including financial and risk management, value for money, conflict and gender sensitivity

contextual factors such as changes to the political environment

An expert team, usually of 3 people, conduct these reviews. At least one person is independent from the programme. Assessments are scored at output level (the direct result of programme activities) and outcome level (the changes that these outputs deliver). Scores are on a scale of A+, where outputs or outcomes exceed expectations, to C, where outputs or outcomes substantially did not meet expectations.