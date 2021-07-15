Policy paper

Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: Commonwealth annual review summaries 2019 to 2020

This page provides the annual review summaries for the Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) Commonwealth programmes.

From:
Conflict, Stability and Security Fund, Foreign & Commonwealth Office, Department for Education, Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, Department for International Development, Department of Health and Social Care, and HM Revenue & Customs
Published
15 July 2021

Commonwealth Fairness annual review summary 2019 to 2020

Commonwealth Prosperity annual review summary 2019 to 2020

Commonwealth Security annual review summary 2019 to 2020

Commonwealth Sustainability annual review summary 2019 to 2020

All Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) programmes are subject to rigorous annual reviews. These reviews assess:

  • technical and programme management standards including financial and risk management, value for money, conflict and gender sensitivity
  • contextual factors such as changes to the political environment

An expert team, usually of 3 people, conduct these reviews. At least one person is independent from the programme. The team scores assessments at output level (the direct result of programme activities) and outcome level (the changes that these outputs deliver). Scores are on a scale of A+, where outputs or outcomes exceed expectations, to C, where outputs or outcomes substantially did not meet expectations.

The CSSF aims to publish information for all programmes. However, due to the highly sensitive nature of some of the CSSF’s work, it is not possible to publish details of all programmes. The 2 main reasons why we may not be able to publish programme documents are:

  • to protect national security
  • for the safety and security of beneficiaries, partners and partner governments

The 2 largest CSSF delivery partners, the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) and the Department for International Development (DFID) have merged to form the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). As these reviews look back to the achievements of the 2019 to 2020 reporting period, programmes still refer to the lead department at that time.

