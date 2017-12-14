Corporate report

Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: annual reviews for Americas programmes 2016 to 2017

Foreign & Commonwealth Office, Department for International Development, Home Office, Ministry of Defence, and Stabilisation Unit
Conflict, Stability and Security Fund programmes: annual reviews, International defence commitments, Overseas aid effectiveness, Overseas aid transparency, Colombia, Jamaica, and Peru
14 December 2017

This page includes annual review summaries of Conflict, Stability and Security Fund programmes in the Americas.

Documents

Caribbean: Serious and Organised Crime (SOC): 2016 to 2017

Colombia Security and Access to Justice for Peace (Peace Process) Programme (PPP): 2016 to 2017

Peru and Colombia Serious and Organised Crime (SOC): 2016 to 2017

Details

The Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) annual review summaries for the Americas:

  • summarise programme performance
  • show what support the UK is providing through the programme
  • summarise progress and lessons learnt
  • make recommendations for the next year of the programme

The challenging nature of many of the places in which the CSSF works means that we cannot always give full details of projects or partners. This is to avoid putting them at risk and to fulfil our duty of care requirements.

