Guidance
A guide to Veterans Services
- From:
- Ministry of Defence and Veterans UK
- Part of:
- Armed forces compensation
- Published:
- 28 October 2016
- Last updated:
- 31 May 2017, see all updates
This leaflet provides information on who Veterans UK are and what they do.
Documents
Details
Veterans UK helpline
Veterans UK
Ministry of Defence
Norcross
Thornton Cleveleys
FY5 3WP
Email veterans-uk@mod.uk
Freephone (UK only): 0808 1914 2 18
Telephone (overseas): +44 1253 866 043
Normal Service 8.00 am to 5.00 pm Monday to Friday
When the helpline is closed, callers will be given the option to be routed to Combat Stress or The Samaritans 24hr helpline.
