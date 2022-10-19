South West England - Public access to military areas

South West firing times

Braunton Burrows Training Area (BBTA)

Location

Braunton Burrows Training Area (BBTA) is located on the peninsula south west of Braunton, North Devon, in an area bounded by the Barnstaple/Bideford Bay to the west, the Taw and Torridge Estuary to the south & east and the Braunton Marshes.

Site description

The site is a complex dune system and beach, owned and managed by the Christie’s Estate which is leased by the MOD to conduct dismounted, vehicle, surf and helicopter training. Appropriate signage is displayed to warn the public of military training.

Access opportunities

The public can access the site from numerous points and paths and parking is available at Sandy Lane car park.

Access restrictions There are no restrictions, however, where appropriate the military or MOD representatives will employ sentries/guides to ensure public safety.

Further information

Please contact MOD Training Safety Officers: 01395277891 07870377646 or Duty Officer: 07870 377807 (out of hours and weekends).

Dartmoor

Location

Dartmoor Training Area is located in Devon.

Site description

Military training has taken place on Dartmoor since the early 1800s. Today the MOD uses (by freehold, lease, or licence) about 12,760 hectares of the Dartmoor National Park’s 94,400 hectares. The Dartmoor Training Area is primarily used for training on foot by infantry and Royal Marine units.

Access restrictions

When the ranges are used for live firing, red flags (day) or red lights (night) are displayed and access is prohibited.

Access opportunities

Three parts of Dartmoor training areas are used for live firing: Okehampton, Merrivale and Willsworthy. Dartmoor firing times need to be checked and warning signals heeded when wishing to walk within these ranges. To assist public access, the guaranteed non live firing periods are shown on the Dartmoor guaranteed access page.

Please note that land over which MOD byelaws apply is excluded from the Countryside and Rights of Way Act. Consequently, the range danger areas are not depicted as public access land on Ordnance Survey maps.

When not in use for live firing, these and other parts of the training area are used for dry training with blank ammunition and although the noise of training may be heard, no restrictions are placed on public access.

Further information

For further information, please phone 0800 458 4868 (free) or 01837 657 210.

Dartmoor firing times.

MOD byelaws: Devon.

Langport Range and Dry Training Area (LPTA)

Location

Langport Range and Dry Training Area is located on Paradise Lane just north of the town of Langport, Somerset.

Site description

The Training Area consists of a 600yd, 8 Lane Gallery Range, open farmland and Breech Wood, all of which may be used for dismounted, vehicle and helicopter training. The training area boundary is well defined and marked with appropriate MOD signage and warning flags.

Access opportunities

Public Rights of Way (PROW) are accessible on the site and all ingress and egress points display appropriate warning signs to inform the public of the Byelaws and restrictions during live firing/military training activity. At all times access is only permitted along the PROW.

Access restrictions

When the range is used for live firing red flags are displayed, in accordance with the byelaws access is strictly prohibited and all PROW are closed.

Further information

Please contact MOD Training Safety Officers/Site Range Control: 01458 250255, 01395277891 or Duty Officer: 07870 377807 (out of hours and weekends).

Langport Range and Dry Training Area firing times

Lulworth ranges

Mupe Bay warning: stay clear of the north half of the beach at Mupe Bay. Due to the possibility of rock fall, for safety you are strongly advised to observe warning signs in the area.

Location

Lulworth Ranges are located on the south coast of Dorset, between Weymouth and Poole.

Site description

Lulworth Ranges comprises more than 2,830 hectares. The ranges are within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and are a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

As with much of the Dorset coast, this section of the coastline is important for its geological interest. There is a mixture of limestone, chalk sands and clays, and in many places you can see spectacular folding with clear distinctions between the different aged rock strata.

Access restrictions When the ranges are used for live firing, red flags (day) or red lights (night) are displayed: access is prohibited.

Access opportunities

The Dorset Coast Path runs through Lulworth Ranges. There are also several circular walks within the ranges.

There are car parking facilities at Whiteway and Tyneham. Picnic facilities are also available at Whiteway car park.

Worbarrow Beach is open to the public when the ranges are open.

Further information

For updated information on firing taking place on Lulworth Ranges, phone 01929 404714.

Lulworth firing times.

MOD byelaws: Dorset.

Penhale

Location

Penhale Camp and Training Area are located on the North Cornwall coast to the south of Newquay, between Holywell and Perranporth.

Site description

Penhale Camp and Training Area stands on the rugged north Cornwall coast looking out over the Atlantic Ocean. It is used by the army, navy and RAF and their cadet organisations. The sand dune system is renowned for its beauty, with dunes amongst the highest in the country, and is designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and a Special Area of Conservation (SAC).

There are 2 Scheduled Ancient Monuments: an Iron Age promontory fort on Penhale Point and Bronze Age barrows on Ligger Point.

Access opportunities

The South West Coast Path (SWCP) is a national trail from Minehead in Somerset to South Haven Point in Poole and follows the seaward edge of the training area. From Holywell (with parking in the National Trust Car Park) the SWCP follows the sea cliffs around Penhale and Ligger Points.

To supplement the Coastal Path, the MOD has opened a permissive path, which continues the route following the red and white range poles south above the beach to the MOD boundary. This provides the opportunity for a circular walk from Perranporth that takes in the beach, the dune ridge and the adjoining dune grassland around the Perran Sands Holiday Centre.

This walk can be extended to pass by the site of St Piran’s Oratory and the recently excavated St Piran’s Church, which lie just south of the MOD boundary. Please pay attention to the signs around the training area and do not venture away from the way marked routes as the training activities carried out on the site are hazardous.

Further information

Please telephone 01637 832001.

Salisbury Plain

Location

Salisbury Plain Training Area (SPTA) is located 19 kilometres (12 miles) north of the city of Salisbury in Wiltshire.

Site description

The total area of the current SPTA estate is just over 38,000 hectares. SPTA measures 40 by 16 kilometres (25 by 10 miles) and occupies about one ninth of the county of Wiltshire.

SPTA provides walkers with the opportunity to see an archaeological landscape, which is of unparalleled importance in Northern Europe. There are some 2,300 archaeological sites including features dating back to 4000 BC, along with more recent Roman settlements. Salisbury Plain has one of the densest concentrations of ancient long and round barrows anywhere in Britain.

Salisbury Plain is the largest area of chalk grassland in north-west Europe and contains 40% of the remaining area of this habitat in the UK. In recognition of its importance about 20,000 hectares of grassland have been designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and Special Area Conservation (SAC).

SPTA is also designated as a Special Protection Area (SPA) for birds, such as the stone curlew where 10% of the UK population are found.

Access restrictions When the training area is used for live firing or for major exercises, red flags (day) or red lights (night) are displayed and access is prohibited. However, SPTA West is out of bounds whether the flags/lights are displayed or not, as it is protected by the Byelaws. Do not leave the Public Rights of Way unless you are on foot and abide by the entry restrictions. There is more detail on the entry restrictions in the Salisbury Plain Military Lands Byelaws 1981.

Access opportunities

The public have access to the Public Rights Of Way (PROW) subject to restrictions. The public also have access to the Permissive Rights Of Way, which are the military stone tracks ((subject to restrictions) these can be closed by the military without warning).

A variety of access is available including the Imber Range Perimeter Path (IRPP), a waymarked route outside the danger area on SPTA West. The eastern third of Defence Training Estate SP, is where most access is available, excluding Bulford Danger Area, when it is in use.

The Bulford Ranges are closed to the public during live firing. They are used extensively, normally 5 days per week, Tuesday and Thursday evenings and at least one weekend per month.

The Northern Transit Route (NTR) from east to west is open to the public.

The Southern Transit Route in the west and centre is closed to the public. The centre is only closed, subject to restrictions. It is closed permanently to the public from Westdown Camp heading west.

Further information

For information on areas open for public access, call the automated answerphone on 01980 674763

If you would like to inform HQ SPTA of any incidents of a positive or negative nature, please call 01980 620819.

Salisbury Plain firing times.

MOD byelaws: Wiltshire.

Straight Point and Woodbury Common Training Area (WCTA)

Location

Straight Point Range Complex (SPRC) is located 10 miles south of Exeter between Sandy Bay and Otter Cove. and located 5 km NE of Exmouth; with the Hawkerland Valley and Harpford Hill Commons to the NE and Mutters Moor some 3 kms W of Sidmouth.

Access restrictions SPRC - When the ranges are used for live firing, red flags (day) or red lights (night) are displayed: access is prohibited. The Sea Danger Area (SDA) is closed and patrolled by a dedicated Range Safety Craft (RSC). WCTA – When the Grenade Range is used for live firing, red flags (day) or red flags are displayed: in accordance with the byelaws, access is prohibited into the Range Danger Area (RDA).

Access opportunities

Access routes to SPRC are through the Devon Cliffs Holiday Park at Sandy Bay. The firing range covers the peninsula area south of the South West Coast Path. Woodbury Common is leased land that is owned and managed by Clinton Devon Estates (CDE) and allows full public access.

Further information

Please contact MOD Training Safety Officers/Site Range Control: 01395277891 or 01395 272972. Duty Officer: 07870 377807 (out of hours and weekends).

Straight Point Ranges and Woodbury Common firing times.

Staddon Heights training area

Location

Staddon Heights Training Area is located on the southern edge of Plymouth, east of Hooe, on the edge of Plymouth Sound.

Site description

The Training Area consists of a rocky foreshore with a small cove at Jennycliff backed by steep slopes/cliffs rising to 100 metres and a small cliff top area of some 8 hectares mostly covered in scrub and brambles. Staddon Heights Training Area is used by members of all three services (Army, Navy and RAF) and their cadet organisations. Their use is administered by Headquarters Defence Training Estate South West.

The footpath and some of the adjoining cliffs are leased to the local Council for recreational use including the popular Ramscliff and Jennycliff amenity areas. The training area provides outstanding views over Plymouth Sound and breakwater towards Plymouth and Cornwall. The conservation interest of the foreshore is recognised by its designation as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Access opportunities

The South West Coastal Path, a National Trail from Minehead in Somerset to South Haven Point in Poole, runs through the Training Area. There is a car park in the north-eastern corner of the site.

Further information

For further information on access opportunities contact Defence Estates on 01392 492538.

Tregantle ranges and Antony training area

Location

Situated in southeast Cornwall, to the west of Plymouth.

Site description

Owned freehold by the MOD, the area stretches from the sandy beaches of Whitsand Bay in the south across 350 hectares of rolling pasture to the mud estuary of the River Lynher. The conservation interests of the coastal fringes are recognised by designation as Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSIs).

Within the training area there are 2 forts, Tregantle and Scraesdon, both Scheduled Ancient Monuments built in the 1850’s as part of a ‘ring of fire’ to protect the naval port of Plymouth. Created out of dressed granite and limestone, Tregantle Fort stands high on the Cornish coastline.

Scraesdon Fort is used for many types of military training and its labyrinth of rooms and passages are ideal for training soldiers to operate within a built environment.

Access restrictions When the ranges are used for live firing, red flags (day) or red lights (night) are displayed: access is prohibited, and the path is closed.

Access opportunities

When the ranges to the south of Tregantle Fort are not being used for live firing, the MOD owned beach is open for public use. Access is by the permissive path, which runs to the beach from the car park alongside the highway. For public safety, the path is closed when ranges are in use.

The South West Coastal Path, a National Trail from Minehead in Somerset to South Haven Point in Poole, runs through the training area alongside the B3247 so that access is not interrupted by the use of the firing ranges.

Lying alongside the Lynher River, Wacker Quay is leased to the local council who have developed a public picnic site.

Further information

For further information on live firing times, contact 01752 822516.

Tregantle live firing times.

Wyke Regis training area & Chickerell Camp

Location

Wyke Regis Training Area and Chickerell Camp are located near Weymouth in Dorset.

Site description

Wyke Regis Training Area is part of the Defence Training Estate South West and is located at three sites. Two of these are on the northern side of the Fleet, a tidal lagoon with Chesil Beach, the shingle beach of international importance, on the southern side.

In 1928, the Royal Engineers established a Bridging Camp alongside the Fleet at Wyke Regis, and the site continues to be used for training the Royal Engineers and other arms (both regular and reserve forces) in the building of bridges and ferries, as well as other forms of military training.

The second site is a camp and rifle range at Chickerell which, as well as being used for marksmanship training, is used for basic fieldcraft and patrolling exercises.

The third site is located at Verne Yeates on the island of Portland and is used for bridging and signals training.

The conservation importance of Chesil Beach and the Fleet, including parts of Chickerell Range, is recognised by its designation as a World Heritage Site. The fleet is also a European Special Area of Conservation. Much of the Range area at Chickerell is designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), as are areas of Verne Yeates.

Access restrictions When the ranges are used for live firing, red flags (day) or red lights (night) are displayed: access is prohibited.

Access opportunities

The South West Coastal Path, a national trail from Minehead in Somerset to South Haven Point in Poole, runs along the northern boundary of Wyke Regis Bridging Camp and the southern boundary of Chickerell Range.

Access is available using Fleet Lane alongside Chickerell Camp following the camp fence line to Chickerell Rifle Range, on Tidmoor Point on FP33, or Coastal Path FP36.

When red flags are flying, walkers will be diverted inland around the back of the range firing point, by signs and access restricting gates, before returning to the Coastal Path.

Further information

For further information, please contact 01305 831930

Chickerell Ranges firing times

Yoxter Range and Dry Training Area (YRTA)

Location

Yoxter Range and Dry Training Area is located within the Mendip Hills, between Charterhouse and Priddy, approximately 5 km East of Cheddar and 7 km North of Wells

Site description

The Training Area consists of a 600yd, 8 Lane Gallery Range and open farmland, all of which may be used for dismounted, vehicle and helicopter training. The training area boundary and Range Danger Area (RDA) boundary is well defined and marked with appropriate MOD signage and warning flags.

Access opportunities

Other than for a single Public Right of Way (PROW) located to the north of the range, the site is closed for public access.

Access restrictions When the ranges is used for live firing red flags are displayed and the marked RDA boundary must not be crossed.

Further information

Please contact MOD Training Safety Officers/Site Range Control: 01749 870254, 01395277891 or Duty Officer: 07870 377807 (out of hours and weekends).

Yoxter Range and Dry Training Area firing times