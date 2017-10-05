Guidance

Yoxter Range and dry training area firing notice

Ministry of Defence and Defence Infrastructure Organisation
Military ranges firing notices
5 October 2017
18 October 2017, see all updates

Firing schedule for Yoxter Range and dry training area (YRDTA).

Yoxter Range and dry training area firing times 9 to 22 October 2017

Yoxter Range and dry training area firing times 9 to 22 October 2017

Yoxter Range and dry training area firing times 23 to 5 October 2017

Yoxter Range and dry training area firing times 23 October to 5 November 2017

Yoxter Range and dry training area firing times 6 to 19 November 2017

Yoxter Range and dry training area firing times 6 to 19 November 2017

Details

The firing times are presented in 2 file formats. The PDF format is web browseable and accessible on mobile devices such as Blackberry’s, smart phones and tablets. The CSV format enables the MOD to post information on data.gov.uk, and therefore be transparent.

  1. Added CSV formats of Yoxter Range and dry training area firing times 9 to 22 October 2017, and 23 October to 5 November 2017. Also added Yoxter Range and dry training area firing times 6 to 19 November 2017.
  2. First published.

