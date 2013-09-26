Salisbury Plain: greenlaning

A leaflet explaining the greenlaning good practice for driving on the Salisbury Plain training area. It includes where it is permissable to drive or ride and highlights what to be aware while driving on the Public Rights of Way or Ministry of Defence roads.

Greenlaning is driving Public Rights of Way where vehicular rights exist. Primarily these are Byways Open to All Traffic. Green Lanes are public roads that have an unmetalled surface and to drive them you have to have a road legal vehicle, driving license, insurance, car tax and MoT certificate.