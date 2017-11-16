Guidance

Salisbury Plain Training Area (SPTA) firing times

Ministry of Defence
Military ranges firing notices
16 November 2017
Information on Salisbury Plain Training Area's (SPTA) firing times, available in 2 file formats so that it is accessible to everyone.

Salisbury Plain Training Area (SPTA) firing times: December 2017

View online Download CSV 2.82KB

Salisbury Plain Training Area (SPTA) firing times: December 2017

PDF, 73.5KB, 2 pages

Salisbury Plain Training Area (SPTA) firing times: January 2018

PDF, 198KB, 2 pages

Salisbury Plain Training Area (SPTA) firing times: January 2018

PDF, 76.8KB, 2 pages

The Salisbury Plain Training Area (SPTA) firing times are presented in 2 file formats. The PDF format is web browseable and accessible on mobile devices such as Blackberry’s, smart phones and tablets. The CSV format enables the MOD to post information on data.gov.uk, and therefore be transparent.

