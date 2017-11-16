Guidance
Salisbury Plain Training Area (SPTA) firing times
- Ministry of Defence
- Military ranges firing notices
- 16 November 2017
- 15 December 2017, see all updates
Information on Salisbury Plain Training Area's (SPTA) firing times, available in 2 file formats so that it is accessible to everyone.
Salisbury Plain Training Area (SPTA) firing times: December 2017
PDF, 73.5KB, 2 pages
Salisbury Plain Training Area (SPTA) firing times: January 2018
PDF, 198KB, 2 pages
PDF, 76.8KB, 2 pages
The Salisbury Plain Training Area (SPTA) firing times are presented in 2 file formats. The PDF format is web browseable and accessible on mobile devices such as Blackberry’s, smart phones and tablets. The CSV format enables the MOD to post information on data.gov.uk, and therefore be transparent.
- Added Salisbury Plain Training Area (SPTA) firing times: January 2018.
- First published.
