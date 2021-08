Salisbury Plain (Imber Range Perimeter Path)

A long distance circular walk around the Imber Range Perimeter Path giving views across Salisbury Plain and the surrounding Wiltshire and Somerset countryside.

full circuit 30 miles, 2 to 3 days

moderate to difficult, take in sections

The attached plan of Larkhill ranges shows the recent re-routing of a number of rights of way. This supersedes any earlier ordnance survey maps which are now out of date. Those routes which have been stopped up are signed as such on the ground and current routes are sign posted or way marked.

Before planning your visit, do check the Salisbury Plain Training Area (SPTA) firing times.

Related information