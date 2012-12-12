Low flying military aircraft
Overview
Military low flying is used to train military aircrew. Low flying by military aircraft is carried out across all of the UK.
Low flying means:
- fixed-wing aircraft flying down to 250 feet from the ground
- rotary-wing aircraft (for example helicopters) flying down to 100 feet from the ground
Rotary-wing aircraft can also be authorised to go lower than 100 feet from the ground.
Low flying isn’t usually allowed in areas around airports, or towns and cities with populations of more than 10,000.
