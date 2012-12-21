Salisbury Plain public information leaflet
A Defence Training Estate (DTE) Salisbury Plain public information leaflet providing guidance to the public.
Documents
Details
A leaflet produced by the DTE providing guidance for the on the activities and things to be aware of on Salisbury Plain.
Related information
Published 21 December 2012
Last updated 26 February 2021 + show all updates
Last updated 26 February 2021 + show all updates
-
Added: Conservation Update Calendar (Spring 2021).
-
Added link to Salisbury Plain public safety at Imber leaflet.
-
Added new updated leaflet.
-
First published.