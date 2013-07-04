Guidance
Dartmoor firing times
Information on Dartmoor Training Area's firing times, available in 2 file formats so that it is accessible to everyone.
Documents
Dartmoor firing times week commencing 19 December 2016
Dartmoor firing times week commencing 26 December 2016
Detail
The firing times are presented in 2 file formats. The PDF format is web browseable and accessible on mobile devices such as Blackberry’s, smart phones and tablets. The CSV format enables the MOD to post information on data.gov.uk, and therefore be transparent.
Related information
- Published:
- Updated:
+ full page history