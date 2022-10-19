East England - Public access to military areas

East region firing times

Barton Road

Location

The site is located southwest of Cambridge, between Barton and Comberton.

Site description

This site is a small rifle range, in the undulating countryside of Cambridgeshire.

Access restrictions The training area is used for live firing. When red flags (day) or red lights (night) are displayed, access is prohibited to the Range Danger Area.

Access opportunities

A small network of public rights of way, including the locally promoted Whitwell Way, (open at all times) connect the local villages across fields.

Further information

Contact the Commandant 01206 736149.

Beckingham training area

Location

East of Newark-on-Trent, near the village of Beckingham.

Site description

An area of grassland lying in the floodplain of the River Witham where the waterlogged fields in winter and sympathetic management has resulted in a rich variety of wild plants. In addition to enjoying the plants you will also find a wide range of insects and some interesting birds. The site is adjacent to Stapleford Wood.

Access restrictions The training area is used for live firing. There is no access at any time to the live firing danger area.

Access opportunities

There is a network of public rights of way mainly in the western area of the site. Please keep to these rights of way and do not stray off them.

Further information

Live firing notices are issued to local parishes and the police. For further information, contact the Range Office on 01636 626271.

Fingringhoe ranges

Location

South of Colchester, in the Colne Estuary.

Site description

This is a remote area, south of Colchester, with much of the site below sea level, consisting of reclaimed wetland and marsh. The site extends out into the Colne Estuary, renowned as one of Essex’s prettiest estuaries, with attractive waterside communities and contrasting landscapes of woodland, fields and marshes.

The marshland area of Fingringhoe Ranges is part of the Colne Estuary Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and is also designated a Ramsar site and a Special Protection Area (SPA). There is a nature reserve to the north east of the site.

Access restrictions The training area is used for live firing: there is no access at any time to the site.

Access opportunities

A public right of way follows the northern and western boundaries of the site.

Further information

Contact the commandant on 01206 736149.

Middlewick Ranges & Friday Woods Training Area

Location

On the southern perimeter of Colchester.

Site description

Colchester is a large garrison town. Middlewick Ranges and Friday Woods Training Area are to the south of the town and include both live firing ranges and areas used for dry training.

The areas are a mixture of woodland, arable cropping, and grassland, incorporating Donyland Woods. Some of the land is designated as part of the Roman River Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Access restrictions The training area is used for live firing and dry training. When red flags or red lights are displayed, access is prohibited to the Range Danger Area.

Access opportunities

Public rights of way, including footpaths and bridleways, run through parts of the ranges and training area.

Further information

Contact the Commandant on 01206 736149.

Stanford

Location

Stanford training area consists of almost 11,000 hectares of heath, woodland and farmland used for a wide range of army training activities, including live firing.

Access restrictions There is generally no access to the Stanford training area. There is limited access to a permissive path on the East Bank of Watton Brook. When red flags (day) or red lights (night) are displayed, access is prohibited. Visitors should check access times with the Range Control before visiting.

Further information

For information on access times call 01842 855367 (24 hours a day, 7 days a week).