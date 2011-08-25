Guidance
Otterburn firing times
Dates and times when Otterburn and/or Redesdale ranges are being used for live firing.
Otterburn firing times 16 to 31 January 2017
Otterburn firing times 1 to 15 February 2017
Detail
The ‘firing times’ are presented in 2 file formats. The PDF format is web browseable and accessible on mobile devices such as Blackberrys, smart phones and tablets. The CSV format enables the MOD to post information on data.gov.uk, and therefore be transparent.
