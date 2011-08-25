Guidance

Otterburn firing times

Dates and times when Otterburn and/or Redesdale ranges are being used for live firing.

Documents

Detail

Published:
Updated:

+ full page history

Added Otterburn firing times 1 to 15 February 2017.
Added Otterburn firing times 16 to 31 January 2017.
Added: Otterburn firing times 16 December 2016 to 15 January 2017
Added Otterburn firing times 1 to 15 December 2016.
Added firing times 16 to 30 November 2016
Added firing times 1 to 15 November 2016
Added: Otterburn firing times 16 to 31 October 2016
Added amendment to Otterburn firing times 16 to 30 September 2016
Added Otterburn Firing times 1 to 15 October 2016
Added: Otterburn firing times 16 to 30 September 2016
Added Otterburn firing times 1 to 15 September 2016.
Added 16 to 31 August 2016 firing times.
Added Otterburn firing times 1 to 15 August 2016.
Updated Firing notice covering the period 16 to 31 July 2016 following change to the original times for Tuesday 19 July 2016.
Added Otterburn firing times 16 to 31 July 2016.
Added new firing times for the period 1 to 15 July 2016.
Added new firing times for the period 16 to 30 June 2016.
Added Otterburn firing times 1 to 15 June 2016.
Added new firing times for the period 16 to 31 May 2016.
Added Otterburn firing times for the period 1 to 15 May 2016.
Added Otterburn firing times 16 to 30 April 2016.
Added firing times for the period 1 to 15 April 2016.
Added new firing times for the period 16 to 31 March 2016.
Added updated firing times commencing 1 March 2016.
Updated the firing times covering 1 to 15 March 2016 following an amendment in the original programme.
Added Otterburn firing times 1 to 15 March 2016.
Added new firing times for the period 16 to 29 February 2016.
Added new firing times for the period 1 to 15 February 2016.
Added new firing times for 16 to 31 January 2016.
Added Otterburn firing times 1 to 15 January 2016.
Added new firing times for the period 16 to 31 December 2015.
Added new firing times for the period 1 to 15 December 2015.
Added firing times for the period 16 to 30 November 2015.
Added updated firing times for 1 to 15 November 2015.
Added updated firing times for 16 to 31 October and new firing times for 1 to 15 November 2015.
Added new firing times for the period 16 to 31 October 2015.
Added updated firing times for the period 1 to 15 October 2015.
Added updated firing times for 16 to 30 September 2015.
Added new firing times for the period 1 to 15 October 2015.
Added amended firing times for the period 16 to 30 September 2015.
Added new firing times for the period 16 to 30 September 2015.
Added new firing times for the period 1 to 15 September 2015.
Added new firing times for the period 17 to 31 August 2015.
Added new firing times for the period 1 to 16 August 2015.
Updated firing times covering 1 to 15 July 2015.
Added firing times for 16 to 31 July 2015.
Added new firing times for 1 to 15 July 2015.
Added amendment file: Otterburn firing times 16 to 30 June 2015 (updated 19 June 2015)
Added updated firing times for the period 1 to 15 June 2015.
Added new firing times for the period 16 to 30 June 2015.
Added firing times for 1 to 15 June 2015.
Added new firing times for the period 16 to 31 May 2015.
Added firing times for the period 1 to 15 May 2015.
Added new firing times for 15 to 30 April 2015.
Added new firing times for 1 to 15 April 2015.
Added new firing times for the period 15 to 31 March 2015.
Added new firing times 1 to 15 March 2015.
Added new firing times for the period 16 to 28 February 2015.
Added firing times for 1 to 15 February 2015.
Added new firing times for 16 to 31 January 2015 in CSV and PDF formats.
Added new firing times for the period 1 to 15 January 2015.
Added new firing times with amendment for 15 to 31 December 2014 in CSV and PDF.
Added new firing times for the period 1 to 15 December 2014 in CSV and PDF formats.
Added new firing times for the period 15 to 30 November 2014 in CSV and PDF formats.
Added firing times for the period 1 to 15 November 2014 in CSV and PDF formats.
Added new firing times for the period 16 to 31 October 2014 in CSV and PDF formats.
Add Otterburn firing times for October 2014 in CSV and PDF formats.
Added amended firing times for 16 to 30 September 2014
Added new firing times for the period 16 to 30 September 2014 in CSV and PDF formats.
Added Firing times 1 to 15 September 2014.
Removed July 2014 firing times.
Added new firing times for the period 16 to 31 August 2014 in CSV and PDF formats.
Added new firing times for 16 to 31 July and 1 to 15 August 2014 in CSV and PDF formats.
Added new firing times for the period 15 to 30 June 2014 in CSV and PDF formats.
Added new firing times for the period 1 to 15 June 2014 in CSV and PDF formats.
Added mew firing times for the period 15 to 31 May 2014 in CSV and PDF formats.
Added new firing times for the period 16 April to 15 May 2014 in CSV and PDF formats.
Added updated firing times Amendment 2 for the period 15 to 31 March 2014.
Added new firing times for the period 1 to 15 April 2014 in CSV and PDF formats.
Added amended firing times for the period 15 to 31 March 2014 in CSV and PDF formats.
Added amended firing times for the period 15 to 31 March 2014.
Added new firing times for the period 15 to 31 March 2014 in CSV and PDF formats.
Added amendment 1 firing times for the period 1 to 15 March 2014 in CSV and PDF formats.
Added amended firing times for the period 15 to 28 February 2014 in CSV and PDF formats.
Added new firing times for the period 1 to 15 March 2014 in CSV and PDF formats.
Amendment 1 to the firing times for 15 to 28 February 2014 in CSV and PDF formats.
Added new firing times for the period 15 to 28 February 2014 in CSV and PDF formats.
Added firing times for the period 1 to 15 February 2014 in CSV and PDF formats.
Added new firing times for the periods 1 to 15 and 15 to 31 January 2014 in CSV and PDF formats.
Added new firing times for 1 to 15 December 2013 in CSV and PDF formats.
Added new firing times for the period 16 to 30 November 2013 in CSV and PDF format.
Added firing times for the period 1 to 15 November 2013 in CSV and PDF format.
Added firing times for the period 16 to 31 October 2013.
Added new firing times for 1 to 15 October 2013 in CSV and PDF
Added new firing times
Added 1 to 15 September 2013 firing times.
Added new firing times
New firing times added
Added new firing times
Updated to include firing times for 1 to 15 June
New firing times added
Added Otterburn firing times 16 to 31 May
New fring times
New firing times
New firing times
Removed out of date firing times and added 1 to 15 March firing times
New firing times added
Added new time period for firing times
First published.
From:
Ministry of Defence
Defence Infrastructure Organisation
Part of:
Military ranges firing notices