North England - Public access to military areas

Catterick Training Area

Location

Catterick Training Area is located on the eastern edge of the Yorkshire Dales, south of the market town of Richmond.

Site description

The area’s military history dates from as far back as 1798. The land comprising the current Training Area was acquired between 1921 and 1985.

In conjunction with military training, Catterick Training Area is predominantly used for extensive livestock grazing, while the better in-bye land is farmed more intensively for hay, silage and arable crops. The Ranges also have numerous archaeological remains, including 36 scheduled ancient monuments.

The training area is the home of abundant wildlife including some rare species of plants and animals. There are 2 areas designated as Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Access restrictions When the ranges are used for live firing, red flags (day) or red lights (night) are displayed: access is prohibited.

Access opportunities

There are a number of public rights of way across Catterick Training Area, including a part of the coast-to-coast long distance route. The public must not leave the route of these public rights of way.

Further information

For further information contact the Regional Operations Room on 01912 394261 (24 hours a day). Read more at Catterick Training Area firing and activity forecast.

Holcombe Moor

Location

Holcombe Moor covers approximately 300 hectares of open moorland and woodland near Ramsbottom in Lancashire.

Access restrictions When the ranges are used for live firing, red flags (day) or red lights (night) are displayed: access is prohibited.

Access opportunities

There is an extensive public rights of way network of footpaths and bridleways across the training area.

The public must not leave the route of these public rights of way.

Further information

For further details phone 01204 512615 or the Regional Operations Room 01912 394261 (24 hours a day).

Otterburn

Location

Otterburn Training Area is situated in the Northumberland National Park, approximately 35 miles from the centre of Newcastle upon Tyne.

Site description

Otterburn Training Area consists of over 22,000 hectares of land and is the largest single live firing range in the UK. Some 30,000 soldiers use the area each year.

The training area covers 23% of the Northumberland National Park and consists of rolling uplands forming part of the Cheviot foothills.

Access restrictions Access is restricted when the area is used for live firing. When red flags (day) or red lights (night) are displayed: access is prohibited.

Access opportunities

There are no restrictions to public access on MOD land north of the River Coquet. This land is designated as open access land under the Countryside and Rights of Way Act 2000. The remainder of the training area is operated under military byelaws.

When not being used for live firing, there are unrivalled opportunities for cycling, riding, walking and climbing or just a drive in the car along the military roads.

Further information

For further information contact Otterburn Range Control on 01830 520569 or the Regional Operations Room 01912 394261 (24 hours a day).

Warcop

Location

Warcop Training Area is situated within the North Pennines Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and is easily accessed from the A66, 5km east of Appleby and 2km west of Brough.

Site description

Warcop Training Area extends to some 9,700 hectares and over 2 thirds of this area forms part of the Appleby Fells Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI). The SSSI is known for its blanket bog, limestone pavements, calcareous grassland, and alpine and sub-alpine plants.

Access opportunities

Warcop Training Area is a live MOD range used 6 and a half days a week predominately by the Infantry Training Centre at Catterick. It is also used by various other regular and Territorial Army units of the British Army.

Access opportunities on the training area, can be summarised as:

access to public rights of way in the danger area every Sunday afternoon after 1pm

access to public rights of way in the danger area for 12 weekends a year

access to WTA through a range of guided walks

access to public rights of way in the danger area on at least 15 short notice days: due to their very nature, these dates cannot be published very far in advance

access to Mickle Fell is available on a permit system only: applications should be sent to the Training Safety Officer, Warcop Training Area, Warcop, Appleby, Cumbria, CA16 6PA

area Victor (including Murton Pike and Murton Fell) is open access land under the CROW Act 2000

Further information

For further information on live firing times contact 0800 783 5181 or the Regional Operations Room (open 24/7) 01912 394261.

