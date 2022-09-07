Guidance

Catterick Training Area firing and activity forecast

Annual firing schedule for Battle Hill, Bellerby, Feldom and Wathgill Ranges.

Catterick Training Area firing forecast for 2022

Public access to the ranges is permitted on specified tarmac roads, public footpaths and bridleways only when no red flags or red lights are displayed, and outside the scheduled firing times. Public access is governed by the Catterick Training Area byelaws.

Do not enter the danger area when the range is in use, this is a danger to life. If ‘red flags’ or lights are hoisted, regardless of the timings, do not enter the training area. Learn more about accessing MOD training areas safely.

UK military firing times for all ranges
Public access to military areas

