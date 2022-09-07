Catterick Training Area firing and activity forecast
Annual firing schedule for Battle Hill, Bellerby, Feldom and Wathgill Ranges.
Documents
Details
Public access to the ranges is permitted on specified tarmac roads, public footpaths and bridleways only when no red flags or red lights are displayed, and outside the scheduled firing times. Public access is governed by the Catterick Training Area byelaws.
Do not enter the danger area when the range is in use, this is a danger to life. If ‘red flags’ or lights are hoisted, regardless of the timings, do not enter the training area. Learn more about accessing MOD training areas safely.
