Holcombe Moor firing times
Holcombe Moor's firing times are presented in 2 file formats so that the information is accessible to everyone.
Holcombe Moor firing times 24 December 2016 to 13 January 2017
Holcombe Moor firing times 14 to 20 January 2017
The ‘firing times’ are presented in 2 file formats. The PDF format is web browseable and accessible on mobile devices such as Blackberrys, smart phones and tablets. The CSV format enables the MOD to post information on data.gov.uk, and therefore be transparent.
