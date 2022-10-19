West England - Public access to military areas

West Midlands firing times

West Midlands byelaws

Read about accessing the training estate safely

Kingsbury Ranges

Location

Kingsbury Ranges are in North Warwickshire, 4 miles south of Tamworth, near the villages of Piccadilly, Kingsbury and Wood End.

Site description

The landscape of the rifle ranges at Kingsbury is gently undulating, with areas of grassed over spoil heaps, a relict of historic coal mining activity, and Kingsbury Wood; a broad leaved/mixed woodland, which has been designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Access restrictions When the ranges are used for live firing, red flags (day) or red lights (night) are displayed: access is prohibited.

Access opportunities

There are 2 footpaths in the south east of the area, and the area north of the tramway contains 2 other public footpaths. These are outside the Range Danger Area and are always accessible.

Further information

For updated information on firing at Kingsbury Ranges phone:

Operations Room: 01874 635599 (24 hours)

Helpdesk: 0800 0223334 (24 hours)

Kingsbury Range: 01827 873012 or 07881 848323

Main Office: 01785 763127

Kingsbury firing times.

Leek and Upper Hulme

Location

Leek and Upper Hulme Training Areas are in North Staffordshire, 5 miles north of the town of Leek.

Site description

The Training Area is around 500 metres above sea level and the landscape is a mixture of pasture and rugged open moorland, over-lapped by the Peak District National Park. The land is a mixture of MOD freehold, leasehold, licensed and private land and the majority is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and a Special Protection Area for birds. It also contains 2 ancient monuments.

Access restrictions When the ranges are used for live firing, red flags (day) or red lights (night) are displayed: access is prohibited. Leek and Upper Hulme Training Area is covered by local military byelaws. Area access, where permitted, is managed under the terms of these byelaws, which are displayed at the training area.

Access opportunities

Access can be gained by using the public roads that criss-cross the area and by the many public rights of way and footpaths.

The site is approximately 1093 hectares and is open to public access. Byelaws are in place and there is a closed impact area that is fenced and signed, and out of bounds at all times.

Further information

For information on firing times, please contact:

Operations Room: 01874 635599 (24 hours)

Helpdesk: 0800 0223334 (24 hours)

Training Safety Officer: 01785 763 134

Training Area Operative: 07764 362629

Swynnerton Guardroom: 01785 763137

Leek and Upper Hulme firing times.

Staffordshire byelaws.

Nesscliff training area

Location

Nesscliff Training Area is located about 1 mile southwest of the A5, equidistant to Shrewsbury and Oswestry.

Site description

The training area is predominantly flat and consists of the flood plain of the rivers Severn and Vyrnwy (Afon Efyrnwy).

Nesscliff Training Area covers an area of 681 hectares (1681 acres) of agricultural land on the western end of the North Shropshire Plain. The area is bordered to the east by a sandstone outcrop behind Nesscliff village, to the west by the Llanymynmech Hills, and to the south by the Briedden Hills and the Stiper Stones.

Nesscliff is used to support regular, reserve forces and cadet training. The camp provides admin, catering and sleeping accommodation for units on training. Pre-operational training is regularly conducted at Nesscliff.

Access opportunities

On the northern part of the training area there are numerous public footpaths that cross the training area between the villages of Pentre, Nesscliff and the hamlets of Kinton and Kinnerley etc. No live firing normally takes place at Nesscliff.

There are no public footpaths on the southern area.

Access gates along the PRoW have a live sentry and the Range boundary is marked with red flags and signage when the range is live.

Further information

For further information, contact 01743 741607 (Monday to Friday only) or the Camp Guardroom on 01743 741460 (24 hours a day).

Whittington

Location

In Staffordshire, 1 mile east of Lichfield near to Whittington Barracks.

Site description

The area consists of rifle ranges, and mixed broad-leaved woodland which extends eastwards to the Birmingham and Fazeley Canal and the River Tame.

Access restrictions When the ranges are used for live firing, red flags (day) or red lights (night) are displayed: access is prohibited to the 3 bridleways within the wood.

Access opportunities

Four lengths of bridleway cross the ranges, including the wood.

One of the key entry points to the woodland is off the A51, where there is ample car parking and a bus stop.

Further information

For live firing details see the Whittington ranges firing times or contact:

Operations Room: 01874 635599 (24 hours)

Helpdesk: 0800 0223334 (24 hours)

Whittington Range operative: 07827 982 444 or 07881 848 323

Main Office (Swynnerton): 01785 763127

Sealand Rifle Range

Location

Sealand Rifle Ranges are in the Dee Estuary near Chester.

Site description

Sealand Rifle Ranges are small arms firing ranges comprising an operational range area and a Range Danger Area covering 486 hectares in the Dee Estuary near Chester. There are 3 rifle ranges, 2 of which are currently in use.

Access restrictions When the ranges are used for live firing, red flags (day) or red lights (night) are displayed: access is prohibited.

Access opportunities

Since 2013, there has been a permissive cycle route running alongside the site, which keeps the public away from the Range Danger Area while forming a useful link for the local area. There is no other public access at Sealand Ranges.

Further information

For details on firing at Sealand Ranges, see Sealand firing times or phone:

Operations Room: 01874 635599 (24 hours)

Sealand Range: 01244 280106 or 07766 991807

Main Office: 01743 741607