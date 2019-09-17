Sealand Ranges firing times

The range danger area consists of the Dee Salt Marches and has no tracks or road network.

The full perimeter of the range danger area is signed warning members of the public of the danger. Flag poles positioned for red flags to be flown when the range is in use.

Members of the public are not permitted to enter the danger area when the range is in use as there is a danger to life. If the red flags are flying please stay out of the marked range danger area.

The firing times are presented in HTML format because it is web browseable and accessible on mobile devices such as smart phones and tablets.