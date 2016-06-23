Guidance

Kingsbury ranges firing times

Warning notice of firing at Kingsbury ranges.

The range danger area consists mainly of Kingsbury Woods and access to these is restricted to within the times when the range is not in use.

The full perimeter of the range danger area is signed warning members of the public of the danger. All main entry points also have flag poles positioned for red flags to be flown when the range is in use.

Members of the public are not permitted to enter the danger area when the range is in use as there is a danger to life. If the red flags are flying please stay out of the marked range danger area.

Ministry of Defence
Defence Infrastructure Organisation
Military ranges firing notices