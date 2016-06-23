The only right of way available for use by the public on the range complex is via the bridle path.

Maps are located at the start of the bridle path, which is located near the entrance to Whittington Village. Also at the access point in the South of Hopwas Wood at the point of the bridge crossing the canal.

Members of the public must follow the route of the bridle path and not wander off over parts of the range complex. Full details are contained within the related byelaws link following this through to the Whittington byelaws within the related information link Public Access to Military areas.

Hopwas Wood and parts of the range may be used by soldiers for dry training, including the use of blank ammunition. All members of the public should stay on the bridleways / recognised tracks and observe any warning signs that are displayed.