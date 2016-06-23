Guidance

Whittington ranges firing times

Warning notice of firing at Whittington ranges.

Documents

Detail

The only right of way available for use by the public on the range complex is via the bridle path.

Maps are located at the start of the bridle path, which is located near the entrance to Whittington Village. Also at the access point in the South of Hopwas Wood at the point of the bridge crossing the canal.

Members of the public must follow the route of the bridle path and not wander off over parts of the range complex. Full details are contained within the related byelaws link following this through to the Whittington byelaws within the related information link Public Access to Military areas.

Hopwas Wood and parts of the range may be used by soldiers for dry training, including the use of blank ammunition. All members of the public should stay on the bridleways / recognised tracks and observe any warning signs that are displayed.

Published:
Updated:

+ full page history

Added Whittington range complex: warning notice of firing 13 to 27 January 2017.
Added Whittington range complex: warning notice of firing 9 December to 13 January 2016
Added warning notice of firing 25 November to 9 December 2016
Added warning notice of firing 11 to 25 November 2016
Added notice of firing 28 October to 11 November 2016
Added warning notice of firing 7 to 28 October 2016
Added notice covering from 30 September to 14 October 2016
Added Whittington range complex: warning notice of firing 16 to 30 September 2016.
Added Whittington range complex: warning notice of firing 1 September to 16 September 2016
Added Whittington range complex: warning notice of firing 22 July to 31 August 2016.
Added warning notice of firing 8 to 22 July 2016 and 2 maps.
First published.
From:
Ministry of Defence
Defence Infrastructure Organisation
Part of:
Military ranges firing notices