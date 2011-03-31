Guidance
MOD Byelaws: Cornwall
This page brings together all available Byelaws within Cornwall. Please select a link to view the Byelaws.
No copy of the Byelaw document is currently available.
To be reviewed
The following sites are on the current programme to be reviewed. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below or byelaws do not currently exist and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place.
It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.
- Mill Pool Range ^
- Nancekuke Establishment (Cliff Footpath) Byelaws 1952
- Penhale Light Anti-Aircraft Artillery Range in the County of Cornwall Byelaws 1940
- Plymouth & Devonport Garrisons Military Lands Byelaws 1935
- Plymouth Defences Byelaws 1935
- RNAS Culdrose (Incl. Predannack) ^
- Royal Air Force St Mawgan Byelaws 1986
- Tregantle Ranges Byelaws 1982
Lapsed
Over the years the MOD has sold or transferred the freehold or relinquished the leasehold at a significant number of sites that were once the subject of byelaws. This list may also be helpful in showing for environmental and historical research those areas of the country once occupied by MOD.
Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.
- Cleave Anti-Aircraft Artillery Range (in the County of Cornwall) Byelaws 1939
- Falmouth Defences Artillery Ranges Byelaws 1937
- Penzance Rifle Range ^
- Rosemullion Rifle Range ^
- St Agnes Head Light Anti-Aircraft Artillery Range in the County of Cornwall Byelaws 1940
- St. Anthony Rifle Range ^
- Whitesand Bay Artillery Ranges ^
Revoked
Over the years the MOD has reviewed existing byelaws, in the process revoking previous byelaws. The MOD has also revoked byelaws on land that is in the process of being disposed of. This list may be helpful in showing for environmental and historical research those areas of the country once occupied by MOD.
Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.
- Bovisland Artillery Ranges Byelaws 1924
- Bovisland Artillery Ranges Byelaws 1906 ^
- Falmouth Defences Byelaws 1932 ^
- Penlee Battery Artillery Ranges Byelaws 1924
- Plymouth & Devonport Garrisons Military Lands Byelaws 1924 ^
- Tregantle Ranges Cornwall Byelaws 1940
- Tregantle Rifle Ranges Byelaws 1924 ^
- Tregantle Rifle Ranges Byelaws 1918 ^
- Tregantle Rifle Ranges Byelaws 1905 ^
Note: ^ No copy of the byelaw document is currently available.
