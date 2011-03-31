Guidance

MOD Byelaws: Cornwall

This page brings together all available Byelaws within Cornwall. Please select a link to view the Byelaws.

Ministry of Defence and Defence Infrastructure Organisation

Documents

Bovisland Artillery Ranges Byelaws 1924: Revoked

PDF, 2.22MB, 6 pages

Cleave Anti-Aircraft Artillery Range (in the County of Cornwall) Byelaws 1939: Lapsed

PDF, 1010KB, 9 pages

Falmouth Defences Artillery Ranges Byelaws 1937: Lapsed

PDF, 13.6MB

Nancekuke Establishment (Cliff Footpath) Byelaws 1952: To Be Reviewed

PDF, 619KB, 2 pages

Penhale Light Anti-Aircraft Artillery Range in the County of Cornwall Byelaws 1940: To Be Reviewed

PDF, 1.49MB, 8 pages

Penlee Battery Artillery Ranges Byelaws 1924: Revoked

PDF, 958KB, 6 pages

Plymouth & Devonport Garrisons Military Lands Byelaws 1935: To Be Reviewed

PDF, 1.61MB, 11 pages

Plymouth Defences Byelaws 1935: To Be Reviewed

PDF, 2.06MB, 14 pages

Royal Air Force St Mawgan Byelaws 1986: To Be Reviewed

PDF, 1.08MB, 7 pages

St Agnes Head Light Anti-Aircraft Artillery Range in the County of Cornwall Byelaws 1940: Lapsed

PDF, 1.16MB, 8 pages

Tregantle Ranges Byelaws 1982: To Be Reviewed

PDF, 2.23MB, 13 pages

Tregantle Ranges Cornwall Byelaws 1940: Revoked

PDF, 1.57MB, 9 pages

No copy of the Byelaw document is currently available.

To be reviewed

The following sites are on the current programme to be reviewed. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below or byelaws do not currently exist and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place.

It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.

Lapsed

Over the years the MOD has sold or transferred the freehold or relinquished the leasehold at a significant number of sites that were once the subject of byelaws. This list may also be helpful in showing for environmental and historical research those areas of the country once occupied by MOD.

Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.

Revoked

Over the years the MOD has reviewed existing byelaws, in the process revoking previous byelaws. The MOD has also revoked byelaws on land that is in the process of being disposed of. This list may be helpful in showing for environmental and historical research those areas of the country once occupied by MOD.

Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.

Note: ^ No copy of the byelaw document is currently available.

