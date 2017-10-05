Guidance

Langport Range and dry training area firing notice

Ministry of Defence and Defence Infrastructure Organisation
Military ranges firing notices
5 October 2017
18 October 2017, see all updates

Firing schedule for Langport Range and dry training area (LRDTA).

Langport Range and dry training area firing times 9 to 22 October 2017

PDF, 205KB

Langport Range and dry training area firing times 23 October to 5 November 2017

PDF, 140KB, 2 pages

The ‘firing notice’ (sometimes referred to as firing times or programme) for Yoxter training area and range. Currently only a PDF version is available for web browsing, a CSV format will be published in due course.

