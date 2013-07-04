Guidance

Lulworth firing times

Lulworth ranges firing programme is presented in 2 file formats so that the information is accessible to everyone.

Documents

Detail

The ‘firing times’ are presented in 2 file formats. The PDF format is web browseable and accessible on mobile devices such as Blackberrys, smart phones and tablets. The CSV format enables the MOD to post information on data.gov.uk, and therefore be transparent.

NB. ‘Fossil Forest’ closure: the Forest has been closed for public safety following a small cliff collapse, which has dropped material directly across the path leading down to the site. The MOD understands the popularity of the area and is determined to make the area safe as quickly as possible. However, due to the location, work is unlikely to take place before Spring 2016.

